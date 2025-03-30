He Left His Wife After She Kept Insulting His Masculinity

This man and his wife began dating back when they were only 18, and now they have a wonderful daughter together who is 18.

Throughout the last couple of years, his wife has made remarks about how he’s no longer manly. He’s tried to ignore his wife, but this past year, she’s really laced into him about it.

Three months ago, he finally left his wife because of it. Now, he thinks he’s a manly man. He’s into working out, he’s handy around the home, he’s tall, he can fix up cars, and he was previously an amateur cage fighter and boxer.

What his wife has honed in on as things that aren’t manly are his love of baking and cooking, the fact that he’s not into drinking, and his taste in music: Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift are all artists he enjoys.

Additionally, he uses a little car as a daily driver that his wife thinks is, well, too feminine apparently, and he avoids fights with strangers (his wife believes he should get in people’s faces instead).

And finally, he and his daughter enjoy social media videos, and his wife claims she feels like she’s living with two teen girls, him being one of them.

“In September, I left her. I said I can’t be spoken to like this anymore, and be belittled. It’s not fair. Even then, she had a dig and said a real man would change,” he explained.

“She’s changed her tune since and said she’s willing to go to therapy, both individual and couples, and try and sort out her issues. I don’t know if the cuts from things she’s said are too deep, though. Since I’ve left, I’ve felt more relaxed and happier.”

“I don’t have to worry when I put a song on or want to bake a cake or cook something a bit different, what would be said, etc. At the same time, though it’s scary as she’s all I’ve known, and being alone and meeting new people scares the life out of me, as I’ve never done that before.”

“Everything is telling me I’m on the right path now but I have a niggling doubt in my head that all those words she spoke about me are true and I am an annoying person that will be alone forever.”

What advice do you have for him?

