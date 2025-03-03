He Pushed A Kid In A Park For Trying To Light His Dog On Fire And The Parents Started Screaming At Him

This 30-year-old man is the proud owner of a timid border collie named Max. While Max adores humans, he can get anxious when someone gets too close to him.

If someone comes up to Max in a way that’s fast or aggressive, Max really gets worried. Yesterday, this man was at a park with Max, and Max was having a great time.

It was pretty peaceful in the park that afternoon, and he was seated on a bench while Max was going after a ball.

“Then, out of nowhere, this kid—probably about 10 or 11—comes running up to us. He starts circling Max, getting closer and closer, and I can tell Max is getting a little uncomfortable,” he explained.

“I call out, “Hey, buddy, please give him some space,” but the kid ignores me and keeps coming closer. Then, things got weird. The kid pulls out what looks like a tiny butane torch lighter from his pocket.”

“I didn’t think much of it at first, assuming it was just a regular lighter. But then the kid starts moving it toward Max like he’s trying to light something on fire. I couldn’t even process what was happening.”

Max began back peddling, clearly scared of the kid. He started running over while screaming and demanding to know what the kid was doing.

This didn’t the kid quit – instead, the kid continued to attempt to light Max on fire. Max then growled, and he freaked out.

He ended up pushing the kid, which made the kid fall down on the ground. The kid started sobbing, and his mom and dad instantly rushed over.

“The mom is yelling about how I “hurt” her kid, and the dad is calling me a “maniac” for pushing him. I’m standing there, absolutely dumbfounded, trying to explain that the kid was trying to light my dog on fire, but they’re not listening,” he added.

“They tell me that I’m “too aggressive” and that I had no right to touch their son. Now, I feel like maybe I overreacted by shoving the kid, but at the same time, I was so scared for Max’s safety.”

“I don’t know what the kid’s intention was, but the whole thing was incredibly unsettling, and I thought I was protecting my dog from a potentially dangerous situation.”

He’s left feeling like maybe he was wrong for pushing the kid out of the way when he was evidently trying to light Max on fire.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

