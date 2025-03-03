Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With A Guy, So She Quit Her Job And Booked A Flight To Mexico

After TikToker Brooke (@missbrookecaine) got cheated on, she quit her job and booked a flight to Mexico to deal with the pain and heartbreak in a warm, sunny climate.

What made the situation even harder to get over was the fact that her boyfriend of four years cheated on her with another man.

One Friday night a few months ago, Brooke’s boyfriend informed her he would be spending the night at his mom’s house, which was a normal thing for him to do. The next day, he came back and told her that he had stayed in playing video games.

Later, Brooke was holding his phone when she saw a notification from a ride-hailing service, indicating that he had been lying about not going out.

She decided to stay quiet about it and see if she could dig up some incriminating stuff. She went through his phone but didn’t find anything out of the ordinary except for a certain phone number.

Eventually, she texted the number and started a conversation with the person who had been hanging out with her boyfriend.

Brooke assumed the person was a girl and asked several questions about how they met. Apparently, they had met on a dating app for the LGBTQ community.

That was when Brooke learned the girl she was chatting with was biologically male, and he and her boyfriend had been sleeping together.

When Brooke confronted her boyfriend, he denied everything completely until he found out that she had proof of his infidelity.

Then, he started spouting out a bunch of excuses for his actions, claiming that he was not gay, that men were just easier to cheat with, and that Brooke didn’t love him anymore.

She packed his bags that day and kicked him out. He still tries to talk to her, but obviously, she’s not interested. In the comments section, many people offered condolences, and others pointed out that these types of situations were actually quite common.

“Oh, this is so awful, and I hope you are okay. I used to work in family hotels, and a male member of staff would sleep with men whilst their wife and kids were downstairs and that traumatized me,” commented one TikTok user.

“I have a gay boss, and the amount of ‘straight’ men that hit on him is unbelievable. Maybe they think cheating with a man is not cheating,” wrote another.

“My hairdresser says he sleeps with 75% ‘straight’ men that are in the closet. Sad they can’t accept they are gay and use innocent women to cover it up,” added a third.

