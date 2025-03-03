His Wife’s Threatening To Divorce Him After He Went To Disney World Alone With Their Daughter

This 36-year-old man’s 32-year-old wife loves Disney World. They take thirty to thirty-five day trips to Disney every year, and they are annual pass holders.

Additionally, every two to three months, they do weekend stays at the Disney World resorts. Their two-year-old daughter has visited Disney more times this year alone (even though we’re only three months in) than most children get to go in their whole childhood years.

“It has become our way to spend the day as a family on weekends because weekdays I am busy at work/running my business while my wife stays at home and watches the kid/maintains our house,” he explained.

“My wife can be very nitpicky and tends to micromanage. It can get under my skin after a while, and every now and again I get in a “get off my case” kind of mood. I tend to make passive-aggressive comments rather than directly insult or be mean.”

Not too long ago, they were supposed to head out for a day trip to Magic Kingdom. His daughter and his wife were elated, and they got him up out of bed as the sun was barely coming up.

He was so tired from that week’s worth of work that he kind of snapped that he was upset about having to get up earlier on his weekends to head to Disney than he gets up for his workdays during the week.

His wife was not happy about that in the least, and it made her grumpy for the remainder of the day. She instantly began shouting out a variety of orders, and said he had to get their kid dressed, pack their backpacks and cooler, and get everything into the car.

She said they had to be in the car and headed to their destination by 8 a.m. So, he started packing, and his wife waved him away, stating she wasn’t able to trust that he would pack the necessities.

He was irritated, but he started completing the next thing on the list she gave him. At 7:51, his whole family was in the car, so he drove them all over to a local coffee spot to grab drinks and food.

Prior to pulling out of the parking lot, he checked his CarPlay so he could listen to music in the car on the drive.

That upset his wife, and she told him to just start driving since the music was hardly important. He made a snarky comment back and added in a little whip sound effect.

His wife freaked out and told him to turn the car around. He didn’t want to do that, as their daughter was so happy to go, but his wife made him go home instead.

She berated him for being negative and copping an attitude. After arriving back at the house, he let his wife know he was still going to go with their daughter alone then, and she said he could do whatever he felt like.

“So I did. And it was a lovely daddy-daughter date. She had a blast!” he exclaimed. “While at the park [I] receive a text saying I crossed a line and now she’s telling me our relationship is permanently damaged.”

“When I return home, divorce is being mentioned. My in-laws agree that I crossed a line and disrespected my wife. My wife tells me I intentionally derail her happiness whenever I can.”

“She tells me I don’t care about her. She said I did this as a way to weaponize our child. She is livid. I am big time in the dog house.”

His wife thinks he’s egotistical, lacks respect for her, and does not prioritize her happiness ever since he took their daughter to Disney World alone.

He doesn’t feel like his wife is being fair, and he doesn’t see how he did anything that she is accusing him of.

He thinks it’s worth noting that they rarely fight, but when they do, it’s ugly, since they struggle with compromise, as well as their “egos.”

He does feel like many days, he’s living his happily ever after with his wife, but since he hurt her so deeply over the Disney trip, he’s wondering if his wife is right and if he did damage their marriage by going without her.

What do you think?

