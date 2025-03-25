He Wants His Sister To Give Back The Money He Gave Her For Her Wedding After She Excluded His Girlfriend From The Guest List

In just two months, this 28-year-old man’s 25-year-old sister is set to get married. His sister has her heart set on a lavish wedding, and it’s costing her more money than she has.

He makes excellent money in his career, so, he was happy to help his sister out and give her $2,500 to help pay for her big day.

He has a 26-year-old girlfriend whom he’s been with for the last two years, and she does not get along with his sister at all.

Despite that, he adores his girlfriend and is convinced he’s going to propose to her in the very near future. A year ago, his girlfriend and sister were talking about skincare.

His sister is very invested in caring for her skin and doing her makeup. As for his girlfriend, she’s more simplistic regarding those things, and you will never catch her wearing makeup.

While his girlfriend doesn’t like to get dolled up, she doesn’t make other girls feel bad if they are into that.

“So they were both just talking and my sister said something like “I literally spent my entire month’s salary on (some product IDK the name of but it was very expensive)” and my GF was visibly surprised and said something [like] “Wow that’s a lot for one product,” he explained.

“My sister was hurt by this and felt like my GF was shaming her. Now, I wasn’t there when this conversation happened and they both have given me their versions of this but this was a year ago and since then my sister has always disliked her, and [hasn’t] talked to her much again.”

So, he’s well aware that his sister isn’t a fan of his girlfriend, but he never anticipated his sister would leave his girlfriend off the wedding guest list.

When he found out his girlfriend wasn’t allowed to be his plus-one, his sister maintained it was since his girlfriend is not included in their family yet, as they’re only dating.

His girlfriend has reached out to his sister on multiple occasions to try to mend things with her over the last year, but his sister loves holding a grudge, and she’s not going to forgive his girlfriend.

Anyway, he informed his sister that if she doesn’t want his girlfriend at the wedding, he will be staying home, and he expects her to refund his money too.

“Now my sister is also upset and crying to our parents,” he concluded.

Do you think he’s wrong to want his sister to give him his money back?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

