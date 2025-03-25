She Broke Off Her Engagement After She Caught Her Fiancé Catfishing Men With Her Steamy Photos

wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One of the worst acts of betrayal is sharing steamy photos with your partner, only to find out that they’re sharing them with other people behind your back.

Now, this woman and her fiancé have spent the last four years together, and two years ago, they moved in with one another.

Her fiancé proposed to her last year, and she was overjoyed about spending the remainder of her life by his side.

She actually went so far as to book her wedding venue prior to her fiancé getting down on one knee since it’s super popular and in high demand with other brides.

She did have a conversation with her fiancé about the venue, so he was aware she was booking the place. She felt that their relationship was rock solid, and they talked about getting engaged for some time leading up to the proposal, so she knew her fiancé was getting close to popping the question.

She then booked a videographer, photographer, and additional expenses related to the wedding, which she paid for with her credit cards.

Not too long ago, she came home one day and saw that her fiancé had left his laptop open. She could see a text message notification, and she was curious, so she clicked on it.

“When I opened the message it was someone sounding as if they were in a romantic relationship with my fiancé,” she explained.

“After going through the message thread, I realized that it was a man that he was talking to. I continue to scroll through the old messages and came across pieces of the conversation that sounded as if my fiancé was posing as a woman.”

“After continuing to scroll, I came across pictures of myself that I shared with my partner. Yes, these were intimate photos of myself. I came to the conclusion that my fiancé was catfishing other men posing as me and using my [steamy] photos. After going through more messages, I discovered that he was conversing with multiple men posing [as] me.”

She couldn’t understand the motive behind the messages, as she never found anything that led to what her fiancé was getting out of it.

To this day, she still doesn’t know why her fiancé chose to do this. But anyway, as soon as she caught him catfishing men with her steamy photos, she dumped him and called off their engagement.

Two friends of hers feel that she was too dramatic, and they are insisting she should speak to him to attempt to understand why he did what he did.

She’s having a hard time getting money back for all the things she already paid for surrounding the wedding, so that’s an added stress in her life.

“I have still not told my parents why I broke off the engagement because it would be very weird to tell my parents that my photos are in strangers’s phones now,” she continued.

“Am I the [jerk] for breaking off my engagement from my fiancé because he was catfish men while posing to be me?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





