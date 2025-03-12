He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Sat In Silence As She Ate, Refused To Answer His Questions, Then Wanted A Second Date

Dating gives you the opportunity to get to know someone and see if they might be a good fit for you as a partner.

So when you end up asking questions on a first date and the other person refuses to answer, how are you supposed to get to know them?

Eleven years ago, this guy met a girl on a dating website, and this girl was super sweet. She was from Korea, and when he met up with her on their first date, she was quite quiet, but she was nice.

He picked out a restaurant for them to eat at, but she countered with another place and mentioned she would rather dine there.

He didn’t have an issue with that, but it was lunchtime, and that restaurant was packed. Actually, every place they stopped at didn’t have any room for them.

They spent an entire hour strolling around, attempting to find somewhere that could seat them, before going back to the first location he had originally wanted to go to.

Anyway, they located a place that could take them, and he was irritated, but he figured that maybe this girl was incredibly picky.

“This is when things start to get weird,” he explained. “From the start, she spoke English VERY well and had no issues communicating at all with me.”

“Once we sat down and ordered food, I tried to strike up conversation with her once she got her dish. Every single response she made when I spoke to her was an “uh” sound. I was a bit confused after the first few times as she would continuously just make this “uh” sound whenever I asked her a question.”

“She didn’t give an answer or speak, just only made that sound and kept stuffing food into her mouth. After a while, I just kind of sat there watching her, wondering if there was some kind of issue so I straight up asked, “Is everything ok? You don’t really seem to want to talk.”

And do you know what she said back to him? “Uh.” He was seriously confused, so he stopped trying to make a conversation happen.

In the thirty minutes that followed, he sat there, saying nothing. This girl finished her food as slowly as possible without uttering a single word.

He was about to get up and hit the road, but then she was done eating. So they paid the bill, got up, and walked out the door.

He just told this girl that he was going to head home, and he threw in there that he hoped she had a nice day.

“She replied back with “That was fun, can we meet up again?”…This girl spent the ENTIRE time while eating not talking just making a weird “uh” sound with any question or thing I said and now she said it was fun and wanted to meet again,” he continued.

“I’m not sure if this girl had some kind of mental illness or some kind of issue, but it was just super strange since the beginning seemed very normal.”

He’s left wondering if anything like this ever happened to you on a date.

You can read the original post below.

