Her Best Friend And Husband Were Sleeping Together Behind Her Back

Strelciuc - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When the two people you trust the most have been sneaking around together behind your back, you are bound to feel that it’s the ultimate betrayal. Here’s how one woman found out that her best friend and husband were having an affair.

So, TikToker Alison Wingate (@alisonkatew) had been in a relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband for eight years.

They were married for one year. She had known her best friend since the 6th grade, and she was also the maid of honor at her wedding.

During the duration of the affair, her best friend got engaged, married, and divorced. The affair had actually been going on since before Alison and her husband were married.

Alison found out about the affair after driving to a friend’s house. Earlier that day, her husband had asked to borrow the friend’s truck and left his own car behind. When Alison arrived and parked her car, she got this overwhelming feeling to look into his vehicle.

In the backseat, she saw a towing receipt. As she kept reading the receipt, she realized that his car had gotten towed on President’s Day at the apartment complex where her best friend lived. At the time, Alison had been in New York with her friends.

That was when everything clicked, and she just knew that her best friend and husband were having an affair. It all added up.

Ten minutes later, when her husband showed up, she confronted him about it. He confessed to everything.

They had actually already been in the process of getting divorced due to other cheating instances. Her husband also cheated on her best friend when they were together.

Strelciuc – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the comments section, several people described the times they were stabbed in the back by someone close to them.

“I’m so sorry; this happened to me with my best friend since middle school as well except she had a two-month-long affair with a guy who assaulted me while I was letting her live with me,” commented one user.

“I was best friends with a girl for 9 years, and then we ended up being roommates. One morning, I woke up early for work, and a man I was dating was sneaking out of her bedroom,” stated another.

“My husband’s first wife cheated on him with his best man, best friend since 3rd grade. At least they ended up married with kids,” wrote a third.

https://www.tiktok.com/@alisonkatew/video/7482978582227127583

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan