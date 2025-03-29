She Nannied For A Family That Locked Their Son In His Room At Night Since He Would Attack His Sisters

dglimages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Most nannies read bedtime stories, deal with the occasional tantrum, and take snack duty seriously. Those are all normal responsibilities, right?

But one woman’s live-in nanny job came with something out of the ordinary and genuinely very unsettling.

Apparently, the family she was about to nanny for had a son that needed to be locked in at night for everyone’s safety. Kids can be menaces, but they’re usually not a danger to other people’s lives.

When TikToker Chelsea (@chelsealiuzzi) was in college, she became a live-in nanny for a family with four kids. Her college roommate had recommended the job to her. She stayed in the basement and witnessed many crazy things.

The first red flag was already waving high in the air before she even started the job. After Chelsea accepted the job, the family gave her a tour of the house and bedrooms.

She expected there to be some chaos from four energetic kids. But when they got to the boys’ bedrooms, she saw something disturbing.

There was a lock on the outside of the door. She had nannied for many families before and had never seen locks on the outside of the doors in any of their homes.

Naturally, she questioned the parents about the lock, concerned for the safety of the children. The lock was a latch that hooked into a hole.

She was told that they had needed to install the lock after their girls were born because their son would attack his sisters in the middle of the night.

dglimages – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Suddenly, bedtime took on a whole new meaning. Chelsea did not realize that she had signed up for total dysfunction, as this was the most bizarre parenting technique she had ever seen, and she felt that she needed to start sleeping with one eye open. Clearly, nanny life is not for the weak.

“Locking your kids inside of their room is so dangerous and like how about get your kid therapy if they’re literally trying to unalive their sisters in the middle of the night,” Chelsea said.

Have you ever encountered a family who locks their children in at night?

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan