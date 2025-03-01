Her Brother’s Fiancée Wore A White Dress To Her Wedding, So She Kicked Her Out

One of the worst sins a wedding guest can commit is showing up wearing anything white. This 28-year-old woman recently got married to her 30-year-old husband, Jake, and the whole planning process caused her a mountain of stress.

Thankfully, it was all worth it in the end, as her wedding was pretty spectacular except for one major detail – her brother’s 26-year-old fiancée, Erica, sure did make waves.

Erica is known for being outspoken and over the top. She’s edgy, she’s an envelope pusher, and so Erica is a blast to be around unless she’s wielding her fun at the expense of someone else.

“A month before my wedding, Erica sent me a text stating to “give a heads up” that she wanted to wear a white gown on my wedding day,” she explained.

“According to her, she considered it “a modern trend” and added that since she would not attract more attention than the bride herself, it did not matter.”

“I was shocked. I told her tactfully but firmly that going to someone else’s wedding in white is a serious faux pas. Erica shrugged off the comment and said, “It’s just a color. You are not even in pure white-you’re wearing ivory!” (Which was true, but not relevant in my mind).”

Doing her best to remain calm, she figured that Erica very likely was trying to prank her. One week prior to her wedding, she received a photo of Erica’s dress from her mom, and it was clear Erica was sadly serious about her outfit choice.

Erica’s dress looked like she was the bride! It was down to the floor, covered in lace, and definitely a big problem.

She instantly phoned Erica and said she had to get another dress or she would risk being barred from attending the wedding.

Erica called her “insecure” and stated that a woman should be permitted to wear whatever she pleased, no matter what.

Her brother Chris called her up after that conversation she had with Erica, and he begged her to leave Erica and her dress alone.

“He said Erica thought she was “targeted” and that she was in an uproar because I was “ruining her experience,” she added.

“He said she has already spent a lot on the dress and that by now it’s too late to get another one. In this case, I just stood firm and said, “If she shows up in that dress, she does not come in.”

“Erica came out on the wedding day, dressed in white. My stomach was sinking at this point, but I had already warned my wedding coordinator of the potential situation. The wedding coordinator caught Erica at the door and said that either she changes out of that or get gone. Erica had a total huge fit in front of my guests screaming that she is a “bridezilla” and “jealous of her confidence.”

Chris and Erica did not end up celebrating her wedding with her, and her family is left feeling conflicted over how this situation was dealt with.

Her mom and dad believe Erica was the one who blew everything out of proportion, however, Chris is accusing her of publicly embarrassing Erica.

A lot of her loved ones have admitted they felt she was the one who handled things in the wrong way and she should have said nothing to keep the peace.

Chris is no longer speaking to her, and Erica is taking her anger out online.

“Erica has endured passive-aggressive comments everywhere on social media about the “insecure brides” and “toxic wedding culture,” she continued.

“Sometimes I think I must have been an idiot for even thinking twice about this, and I should just have let her have the stupid dress.”

