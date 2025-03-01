On A Date With A Guy, As Soon As She Said She Wouldn’t Be Sleeping With Him, He Shut Down Dinner And Asked For The Check

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One Saturday, TikToker Caroline (@carolineeliseee) went out on a first date with a guy she met on a dating app.

They spent two and a half to three hours together, eating food and browsing through thrift stores. At the end of the date, he walked her to her car and asked if he could take her out to dinner.

She said yes, so they made plans to go out for dinner two days later. For their second date, they had some more serious conversations about what they were looking for in a relationship. Halfway through dinner, things went south.

The moment she told him that she would not be sleeping with him that night, he put down his fork and waved the server over to their table.

He asked for the check and a box for her leftovers. Caroline was speechless. They then left the restaurant without her being able to finish her dinner.

When he walked her to her car, he wanted to clarify once more that she really wasn’t planning on sleeping with him. She could not believe his audacity.

After she left, she was able to properly process everything that had happened and realized just how rude and disgusting his behavior had been.

She called up a few friends to tell them about her second date experience. Then, she decided to give him a piece of her mind and sent him a message. She promptly blocked him, not caring to see his response.

Later that night, she cried herself to sleep. She wasn’t upset about losing this guy at all. Rather, she was more stunned by the fact that someone had so blatantly treated her as an object for their own pleasure.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Moving forward, her goals for dating are to not sell herself short or undermine her own worth because of her body image issues.

Now, Caroline is reminding all girls that they deserve to be treated with respect and kindness no matter what. In the comments section, some TikTok users shared similar dating experiences.

“Same thing happened to me. He asked if I would spend the night with him and got mad when I said no, threw cash on the table for my drinks, and immediately left,” commented one user.

“Girl, you did the right thing. I dated a guy with a ton of red flags that I ignored because of my self-esteem issues, and it ended in absolute disaster because he was so manipulative and creepy,” stated another.

“I went on a Tinder date with the most boring man in the state and he had the audacity to hit me up asking to hook up a week later. Bye,” added a third.

@carolineeliseee a disaster 2nd date where the guy kicked me out of dinner? this is a long one!! does anyone sell themselves short and accept less than their standards bc of their body image issues? WE’RE NOT DOING IT ANYMOREEEE??? ft my emotional support @Drink Poppi @Premier Protein #dating #storytime #baddate #biggirltiktok #girlytok ? original sound – Caroline Elise

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan