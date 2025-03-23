Her Brother’s Wedding Got Called Off, And He Expected Her To Help Him Pretend Everything Was Fine

teksomolika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last weekend, this 28-year-old woman’s 32-year-old brother was supposed to have his wedding. The venue was booked, the catering was ordered, and guests were flying in from out of town to attend the event.

Well, a few days prior to the wedding, it came out that her brother was carrying out a whole affair. Her brother’s fiancée called off the wedding, and her family jumped in to try to help fix the mess her brother had made.

“Instead of, you know, reflecting on his terrible life choices, my brother decided we should still have a party so all the money didn’t go to waste,” she explained.

“My parents backed him up, saying we should “turn the weekend into a family celebration instead.” I shut that down immediately. Here’s where it gets messy since I was supposed to be a bridesmaid, my brother suggested that I step in as his “platonic plus-one” to help smooth things over with guests.”

“Basically, he wanted me to stand next to him at what should have been his wedding and pretend like everything was fine.”

She said no way and pointed out that her brother’s time would be better spent issuing apologies in lieu of throwing himself a party.

She felt the last thing he needed was to have a fun time when he ruined his fiancée’s life. She also believes actions have consequences and her brother should be held accountable for his bad behavior.

And finally, she doesn’t understand how it’s her job to basically act as her brother’s PR manager.

Her brother freaked out on her and accused her of not supporting him. Their parents have since gotten involved and told her she should have been there for her brother.

“So, [am I the jerk] for refusing to be my brother’s backup plan after he torched his own wedding?” she wondered.

