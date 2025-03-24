He Went On A $1,700 Dinner Date With A Girl Who Catfished Him

TravelMedia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A couple of years ago, TikToker Conor Chapman (@originalconor) went on a date with a girl from a dating app. They had really hit it off, so they decided to make plans to have dinner.

When they finally met up, he realized that the girl he had been talking to was catfishing him all along. In her photos, she appeared to be between 120 and 130 pounds.

But the girl he picked up for their date was at least 210 pounds. She had clearly put on some weight since those photos were taken.

Conor wanted to be a gentleman and continue on with their date. As they were heading to dinner, he randomly received a call from the restaurant.

The restaurant told him they needed to cancel his reservation because some pipes had burst in the dining rooms.

So, he looked up another restaurant they could go to. He settled on a new place that did not have any reviews online, which turned out to be a mistake.

It was actually a super expensive fine-dining restaurant. As soon as they arrived, she ordered four appetizers, three entrees, and two desserts for herself.

He ordered an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. After she ordered, she told him that she was a big foodie, and it was her main hobby.

She also informed him that she was really toxic. He tried to laugh it off by saying that everyone was capable of being toxic, but she kept doubling down on the fact that she was extremely toxic.

At that point, Conor was starting to get weirded out. When he asked why she was so toxic, she told him that she wanted to be in an emotional rollercoaster of a relationship. She also discussed her plan to make her future boyfriend think she was cheating on him.

He told her that that was the most unattractive thing he had ever heard. She went on to say that she had a habit of ruining people’s careers when she got upset. One time, she found out that a guy had cheated on her. He was a middle school teacher.

In retaliation, she made a fake profile on social media of a little girl and sent the principal all the messages between her and the guy. She got him fired and kicked off the school board, and now, he can’t teach anywhere in the state.

Conor told her that this was the worst date he had ever been on and that she was an awful person. He didn’t get the chance to eat some of the food he had ordered because she got to it first.

Finally, he paid the $1,700 bill. Ever since then, he has not been on another date from a dating app.

