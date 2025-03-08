Her Husband Said She Wouldn’t Accept Her Promotion If She Loves Him, But She Chose That Anyway

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has worked her heart out for the last couple of years, pulling late nights, taking on additional projects, and demonstrating that she’s good at what she does.

That dogged determination has finally paid off, and she was extended an offer for an enormous promotion, complete with upward mobility and a whole lot more money.

When she told her husband about the promotion, she thought he would be thrilled, but instead, he acted as if this was going to drive a wedge between them.

Her promotion entailed a bit of travel and some more hours at work, but it was all manageable in her eyes. She informed her husband that of course, she would have to take on more responsibilities, but it was nothing they couldn’t deal with.

“He wasn’t convinced. He started making comments like, ‘Do you really need a bigger job?’ and ‘I thought we wanted to focus on starting a family soon,'” she explained.

“His tone shifted from concern to guilt-tripping. He even brought up how his dad always provided while his mom stayed home, how their marriage worked because they had clear roles.”

“I reminded him that I wasn’t quitting my job when we got married. He knew I was ambitious. He knew this was my goal. He swore he supported me, but now that it was real, he was acting like I had betrayed him. Then he dropped the bombshell, If you really loved me, you’d turn it down. This isn’t just about you.”

It hit her like a ton of bricks: her husband wasn’t concerned about their relationship, he was worried about controlling her.

Her husband wanted her to make herself small in order for him to feel more comfortable. She didn’t pick her husband – instead, she chose her career and accepted the promotion.

BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Since then, her husband can hardly look at her. He used to support her dreams and ambitions, but now he views her “as the villain in his story.”

“His family whispers that I put ‘money over marriage.’ The silence at home is deafening, the space between us growing wider by the day,” she continued.

“[Am I the jerk] for choosing my future over a marriage that suddenly came with conditions? Or did I just finally see the truth he never wanted a wife, just someone willing to live in his shadow?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski