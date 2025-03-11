Her Mom Called Her Fat, Then Got Offended When She Wouldn’t Eat The Donuts She Bought

lindahughes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Several days ago, this 22-year-old woman and her 52-year-old mom were at her grandma’s house. Her grandma commented that she looked skinny and appeared to have dropped some pounds.

Her mom interjected and said she clearly still has a gut, and that really hurt her feelings. Ever since her mom called her fat, she hasn’t been able to stop thinking about it.

She’s also been careful that she doesn’t eat junk food or get too full. Additionally, she’s been sucking her gut in so her mom can’t make more nasty comments.

“Well, today she decided to buy me and my sister some plump, chocolate-covered, cream-filled donuts, which is a nice gesture but I’ve refused to eat any,” she explained.

“She kept insisting that I’d have one, semi-annoyed because she had bought them for me, so I ended up telling her that I wouldn’t want “my gut” to grow any bigger.”

“At first she didn’t even know what I was talking about, but when I explained she said I was being childish and petty, and that she can’t say anything because everything she says or does bothers me, so she will stop talking to me altogether. I think she’s overreacting.”

She does see that her mom isn’t exactly incorrect, in that if she did eat one donut it wouldn’t kill her. But she just declined to have any of them as she was trying to make her mom think twice about saying rude things about her weight.

Her mom is offended though, and is going around acting like she’s getting in the way of her ability to free speech.



She’s left wondering if it really was so wrong of her to decline to eat the donuts after the remark her mom made at her grandma’s house.

lindahughes – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski