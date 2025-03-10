Her Mother-In-Law Freaked Out When She Said She’s Not Allowed In The Delivery Room When She Gives Birth

kharchenkoirina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I think we all know a mother-in-law or two who can’t resist the urge to overstep boundaries. This 32-year-old woman’s 62-year-old mother-in-law, Linda, is one of those relatives.

She’s eight months pregnant with her first baby, and she and her 35-year-old husband Tom have an amazing relationship…if you overlook Linda’s influence.

“Linda has always been overbearing—the type of mother who still calls her son “my baby” and insists she knows what’s best for him,” she explained.

“Since we announced the pregnancy, she’s been way too involved. She constantly gives unsolicited advice, criticizes my choices, and even refers to the baby as “our baby”, which makes me uncomfortable.”

“The breaking point came last week when she casually said, “I can’t wait to be there for the birth! I want to be the first to hold my grandbaby.” I was shocked. I never invited her, and I had always assumed the only person with me (besides the medical staff) would be my husband.”

With as much manners as she could muster, she pointed out to Linda that it made her uneasy to have an audience in the delivery room, so she only intended for Tom to be present.

Well, Linda freaked out on her and accused her of not acting fair. Apparently, Linda feels she deserves to be right there since she was in the delivery room when her nephews and nieces were born.

I suppose nobody has managed to stand up to Linda except for her. Oh, and the best part is Linda said she’s clearly trying to prevent her from being part of the baby’s life.

“Later, Tom told me I should “just let her be there” to keep the peace since it’s a big moment for the family,” she added.

kharchenkoirina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told him this is MY medical procedure, and I should have control over who is in the room. He said I was being dramatic and that “it’s just a few extra people.”

“Now, I feel like I’m being ganged up on. I don’t want to destroy my relationship with my MIL, but I also don’t want to feel uncomfortable during such an important moment.”

Do you think she should allow Linda in the delivery room after all?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski