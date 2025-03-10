Her Neighbor’s Furious That She Took Them To Court And Made Them Pay Her Vet Bills After Their Dog Attacked Hers

This 19-year-old girl has a house in a very quiet neighborhood, along with her six-year-old dog, who’s a terrier mix.

Her dog is kind and safe. Meanwhile, her neighbor owns an enormous golden retriever that they obsess over. Her neighbor is constantly talking about how their dog wouldn’t harm anyone and is super sweet.

“Well tell me why last month their “angel” nearly murdered my dog,” she explained.

She was walking her dog on his leash one day, and as she made her way past her neighbor’s house, their golden retriever went running out of their open front door and began attacking her dog.

Her neighbor’s dog picked her dog up by the neck and started throwing him around like a rag doll while she and her dog both screamed.

She had to get in the middle and pull her neighbor’s dog off her dog. Finally, her neighbor nonchalantly walked up like she was someone inconveniencing them.

Her dog was covered in blood, so she quickly got him to an emergency vet. Not only did her dog require stitches, but he had to undergo surgery too.

The bill came out to more than $3,000. When she approached her neighbor to ask that they pay her vet bills, they laughed in her face and brushed off what their dog did, insisting their pooch was trying to play with her dog.

“I tried to be civil, but they completely ignored me for weeks,” she added. “So I took them to small claims court. and guess what?”

“I won and now they’re [angry], acting like I’m some evil villain for making them take responsibility for their dog. Even some of my other neighbors are saying I “overreacted” and it was a “harmless accident.”

She can’t see how she’s wrong for making her neighbor pay the vet bills after her dog was attacked, but she’s wondering if her neighborhood is going crazy for not being on her side.

What do you think?

