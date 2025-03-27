Her Sister Slept With Her Baby Daddy, So She Cut Her Out Of Her Life

This 23-year-old girl has a four-year-old son, whom she had with her 24-year-old ex. She split up with her baby daddy three years ago, and they do a decent job co-parenting with one another.

They also do their best to show one another respect so their son doesn’t have a tough go of it. Several months back, she learned that her 26-year-old sister slept with her baby daddy.

She had no clue her sister and baby daddy were close to one another, and she also was not aware that they even hung out behind her back. Her sister lives in another country, so her sister really had to go out of her way to see him.

“When I found out, I was devastated. Not just by my ex, but by my own sister. She knew everything I’d been through with him,” she explained.

“All the lying, cheating, and abuse I endured during our relationship. She knew exactly how much this would hurt me.”

“I told her I couldn’t forgive her for what she did, and I cut her off completely. I felt completely betrayed by the one person I thought I could trust.”

She did freak out on her sister before she quit speaking to her. She sent her some extremely cruel messages and filled her sister’s mom in on what she did.

She doesn’t feel any remorse, as her sister got what she deserved. While her family fully supported her when she did this, her dad has had a change of heart. He believes she should forgive her sister and move on.

She absolutely cannot do that, even if it makes her dad feel terrible that the majority of their family has followed her with cutting her sister off.

Do you think she’s wrong for not wanting to forgive her sister?

