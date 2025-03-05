His Ex-Wife Is Furious Since He’s Not Forcing Their Son To Drive His Bratty Stepsister To And From School

A decade ago, this 45-year-old man got divorced from his ex-wife Dee, and they have three children together – a 16-year-old son, a 14-year-old son, and an 11-year-old daughter.

Dee went on to get married to another man two years after their split, and she got a 14-year-old stepdaughter from her husband. Dee then went on to have a 7-year-old daughter with her new man.

His children more or less hate Dee’s youngest, since the girl is a spoiled brat who can do no wrong.

“She pretty much gets whatever she wants. She has always had her own room and bathroom at their mom’s house (my daughter had to share with her brothers),” he explained.

“She does not do chores and expects my kids to do whatever she asks them to do. Things have been really bad the last two years and a little over a year ago, my oldest came to live with me full time. A few months later, his brother followed.”

His oldest son celebrated his 16th birthday in December, and he purchased him a car as a present. He asked his son to do him one favor with the car: please take his siblings to and from school.

His oldest had no problem chauffeuring his siblings around, and all the kids happen to go to the same school as their bratty stepsister.

Right after he bought the car for his son, Dee began telling his son that he needs to pick up and drop off his stepsister as well, since her house is on the way to school.

His son told Dee no way, and then Dee attempted to force him to get his son to say yes, but he wouldn’t do that for her.

A month ago, a bad winter storm swept across their neighborhood. It wasn’t expected to hit as quickly as it did, so school was in session on one particular day, yet then all the kids were sent home early.

“My sons were walking to the car with a friend to head to my house. Their stepsister was standing near the car with a friend and was on her phone,” he added.

“She told my son, “Mom says she cannot come get us so we need to ride with you.” My son refused. She handed my son the phone and my ex was on the line. She demanded that my son give his stepsister and her friend a ride.”

“She was across town getting groceries before the storm got worse. He refused. His stepsister started yelling at him. He ignored her and they got in the car to leave. She and her friend got in front of the car so he couldn’t move.”

His son honked at his stepsister and demanded that she move, and finally, that worked. His son drove off, leaving his stepsister and her friend behind.

One of the teachers witnessed what went down, so he and Dee were contacted about the drama. He and Dee filled the administration in on what happened, and they were told that they had to iron out the issues with the kids.

Dee and her husband attempted to blame him when they were done talking to the school, and he didn’t stand for it.

“I told them, “It isn’t my fault y’all raised an entitled brat who no one likes. Y’all have enabled her behavior for years. I have tried to get y’all to address it, but I am done. Until you stop being a worthless mother and stepdad, I do not want to hear [anything] from either one of you. Dee, your own sons despise you. That is all on you.” Then we left,” he continued.

“I have not spoken to my ex since. I do feel bad for my daughter because tensions have been high at my ex’s house and she is there half the time.”

He’s left wondering if he was wrong to step in and say his son shouldn’t be required to drive his awful little stepsister around.

What do you think?

