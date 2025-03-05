She Wants To Leave Her Wife After Being Diagnosed With An Incurable Disease

andrey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

CADASIL is a very rare genetic disorder that damages the blood vessels in your brain, and there’s currently no cure.

It’s inherited, and the worst symptoms of the disease include dementia, multiple strokes, and seizures. This 35-year-old woman was recently diagnosed with it, and her grandma had the disorder, yet nobody else in her family went on to inherit it.

She always thought that since her mom didn’t get it, and her siblings didn’t either, that she would be in the clear.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and doctors have told her that her prognosis is not looking good.

“In a couple years I’ll start getting strokes. They’ll keep happening and drop me into dementia, after that I basically become a vegetable,” she explained.

“The doctor told me I’m likely not making it past 60. And I absolutely 100% do not want to put my wife through that. We got married 3 years ago, have been together for 8.”

“I understand there’s the “in sickness and in health” but I feel like forcing her to go through this is cruelty. That’s not fair to her. She doesn’t deserve that.”

She told her brother that she’s most likely going to leave her wife, and he became furious with her. He pleaded with her to think about what her wife would do if she was in her shoes.

If her wife were the one to receive the grim diagnosis, she would never dream of leaving her wife. However, she feels that if she stays married to her wife, her diagnosis will end up robbing her wife of living her best life.

andrey – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She also would hate to wait until her disorder progresses to a rate where she is a shell of her former self, so she thinks parting ways with her wife now is the best option.

“What are your thoughts?” she wondered. “I want to hear from people who aren’t family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting her to have a rich fulfilling life instead of spending 20 years watching me die.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski