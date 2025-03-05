She Went On An Amazing First Date With A Guy Who Suspiciously Ghosted Her

Viacheslav Yakobchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman who goes by @taxbarbiee on TikTok went on an amazing first date with a guy, but then he suspiciously ghosted her.

She met this guy on a dating app, and since she has a career as a CPA, she works nonstop and it’s hard to meet men in the real world.

After chit-chatting with this guy, she looked him up on social media, and he appeared to be normal, so she gave him her number.

They spent so much time talking that he suggested that they go out on a first date. He said he was happy to drive her to a bar, but she said she would take an Uber instead.

After all, if you allow someone to be your ride on a first date, it’s harder to extract yourself should things go south!

“I get out of the Uber, he’s waiting for me outside – exactly who he said he would be,” she explained in her video.

“6’4,” really good looking guy, put together, well groomed, smelled great, gave me a hug, and we walked in.”

As soon as they got seated at a table, they could not stop talking to one another. The date went so amazing that he picked up her phone and said they should follow one another on Instagram.

She did tell him that she only knew one single person in the town she was living in, but he didn’t know that girlfriend of hers.

Viacheslav Yakobchuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They went back to talking, and they covered everything from their hobbies to their future plans. They closed the place down, and she offered to pay the bill, but he insisted on paying.

He asked her if she wanted a ride home, and when they walked out to his car, she was surprised to see that he parked in the way back of the parking lot next to the dumpsters.

He joked about how dark it was back there, but the drive home was fine. He dropped her off at her place, and he was nothing but respectful.

They spent another two hours that evening talking to one another, and they made plans for a second date. That weekend leading up to their second date, they kept on talking.

But when she texted him to make sure there were still on for their date, and she found out that he blocked her!

He also had blocked her on social media, and he blocked that one friend she knew from the area too. Her friend’s fiancé wasn’t blocked though, but they thought it was so bizarre that this guy ghosted her in such a strange way, and made sure to block her friend as well.

Months later, she caught this guy watching her Instagram stories, but they never spoke to one another again.

Why do you think he ghosted her like that? Perhaps he had a girlfriend already!

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski