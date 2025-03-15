His Fiancée Lied And Said Someone In Her Family Was Terminally Ill As An Excuse To Go Cheat On Him

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s been nearly nine years that this 32-year-old man has been with his 30-year-old fiancée. Since she has family members who live in another state than they do, she frequently travels to see them.

One family member of hers is terminally ill, and she has not seen them in a long time. She recently asked if she could spend a few days visiting her sick family member before their passing away. He was supportive of this and so, she went.

Ever since his fiancée got there, she’s been not quite herself. To be honest, throughout the past year, his fiancée has been acting odd, but he never imagined it was because she was cheating on him.

She hasn’t been talking to him on the phone, instead, she’s been texting him quite a lot, which is unusual. She also was over the top with affection prior to leaving, so that additionally tipped him off to something going on.

He wants it to be known that he has never taken it upon himself to dig into his fiancée’s personal things, but due to how she was behaving, he decided to log into her computer and see if he could piece things together.

“I know her computer password and I checked her email and found out that she is not only not with her family member but in an entirely different state,” he explained.

“I found her plane ticket receipts and also where she has been Ubering to. She made this entire sob story up and has been staying at this guy’s apartment the entire time.”

“It’s someone that I know (not well). It’s also not the first time. She went on a “work trip” last year but was actually with this same guy.”

He’s so bewildered that he’s not sure what he should do. Thankfully, their wedding plans are not concrete, and they don’t own their own house, so it won’t be that difficult to leave her.

They do, however, have pets together and are both on the lease of their current residence.

On Sunday, his fiancée is coming home, and that gives him a small window of time to figure out how to deal with her infidelity.

What advice do you have for him?

