His Girlfriend Asked For An Open Relationship While Traveling, So He Dumped Her

This 29-year-old man’s 27-year-old girlfriend is currently in South America on a two-month vacation. She’s all alone, and a couple of days ago when he spoke to her over the phone, she admitted that she felt lonely.

She also made some comments about needing some kind of physical touch. He then asked his girlfriend if she wanted to sleep with other guys while on her trip.

“She said this was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience, so she wanted the option to be open to her,” he explained.

“However she left the decision up to me whether we should open the relationship. I was completely caught off guard.”

“I told her how much this hurt me, how it would make me insecure, and how I worried this could completely change our relationship dynamic. I’d always presented monogamous to her and thought we were on the same page. I didn’t want to seem controlling or selfish, so I reluctantly said I could try to be okay with it.”

The very next day, he regretted what he said. He only agreed to go along with an open relationship because he felt guilty – it was not something he truly was interested in.

He was hoping that his girlfriend would miss him during their time spent apart, but instead, she saw this as a golden ticket to get it on.

He spent several days considering his thoughts, before telling his girlfriend that he felt so hurt and was unable to carry on as usual.

“I ended things because I knew I wouldn’t be able to feel the same security and trust in our relationship again,” he continued.

“She was furious. She said she was just bringing up the idea, that it was a two-way conversation where the ball was in my court, and that I was making myself the victim.”

“She’s also extremely upset that I broke up with her while she’s still traveling for another month and says I should have waited.”

He feels bad that his girlfriend is away from home and dealing with the breakup, but she tried to put him in a scenario he couldn’t win.

She did bring it up while she wasn’t even home, after all. Anyway, he’s left wondering if it was mean of him to have dumped his girlfriend now instead of choosing to do it after she returned.

