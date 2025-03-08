On A Date, She Ordered Oysters, Tartare, Five Fancy Cocktails, And Wagu To See If The Guy Would Pay For Her

A woman named Maya, who goes by @maya.brunelli on TikTok, is talking about one of her favorite things to do in her dating life, which is seeing how much she can “get away with.”

A few nights ago, Maya went out on a double date, and the man she was paired up with was someone she had never met before.

“The first thing I do is order the oysters ’cause I want to test the waters,” Maya explained in her video. “I want to see, like, the financial vibe. Are we balling out? Are we balling on a budget?”

Maya’s date said she could order the oysters, and then she kept going. She got herself two fancy cocktails.

They all moved to a second spot, and Maya was having a great night. She ordered two orders of Wagyu beef skewers, two orders of tuna tartare, and three more cocktails.

Her friend’s date spoke up and irritated Maya, calling her out for ordering so many things throughout the evening.

Maya pulled open the menu and said she would be ordering the most expensive dish in response. Her friend’s date said Maya’s date was paying in an effort to stop her.

Maya’s date just told her to order anything she pleased. Maya stopped herself, as she was no longer having fun with her game since she was trying to “incite fear,” yet it wasn’t working.

“You would think for myself I could be like, ok, five cocktails, oysters, Wagyu, and tuna tartare is enough, you can leave, um no,” Maya added.

She then asked her date to take her to Popeyes, where she got chicken nuggets, a chicken sandwich, a biscuit, and mac and cheese.

Maya’s date did a little photoshoot of her, and then Maya made him sit down to eat everything with her, but not before asking a stranger if she could take a photo with her super cool phone case.

When Maya was finished, she returned home and hit the hay.

“If you want to take me on a date, I’m just going to warn you, sometimes I just kind of push the boundaries just to see,” Maya continued.

“Also I wouldn’t have done this if they didn’t enable me.”

The comments on Maya’s video were pretty hilarious, so I’ll list out a few of my absolute favorite ones for you below.

“Next date make him pay your rent,” one person responded.

“In my opinion, if he chooses the restaurant, he is choosing to pay for the price of the menu,” another person weighed in.

“I always used to act like this when I’d go on dates and if it was going to be bad I’d order like eight drinks,” a third person commented.

