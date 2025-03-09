She Unknowingly Went On A Date With A Married Man Whose Wife Got A Restraining Order Against Him

Bostan Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman named Steph, who goes by @stephfromjersey on TikTok, unknowingly went on a date with a married man who only tied the knot nine months ago and whose wife already got a restraining order against him.

On the night of the date, Steph sat down at the bar they arranged to meet at and quickly spotted this guy’s wedding ring.

Steph made a comment about it, and the guy stated he should probably take his ring off. Steph proceeded to question him about whether he was married, and he said that, well, “technically” that was correct.

Steph asked for more answers on that one and he said he was getting divorced. Steph wanted to know when it was going to be finalized and he responded the paperwork had not even been started.

The bartender came over to take their drink order, and Steph got herself a water as she knew there was no way she was going to be staying on this date for long. I mean, the guy never said he was still married!

Steph wanted the full scoop before ditching her date, so she proceeded to ask what he had done to cause the divorce.

Steph’s date said he had only been married for nine months and insisted his wife was insane. He went on to add that one day his wife attempted to move out of their house, so he blocked the door, and then she filed a restraining order against him.

He tried to justify how crazy his wife was by stating that his parents believed the woman was nuts too, but Steph got herself out of there fast.

“And I think it might be time to just get a bunch of cats,” Steph explained in her video.

Bostan Natalia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

People in the comments had a lot to say about Steph’s date, and below are a few of my favorite ones for you to read.

“That wedding ring saved you!” one person exclaimed.

“It’s like he brought the entire collection of red flags to display, another person said.

“Get the tea?! Olivia Benson out here collecting confessions,” a third person quipped.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski