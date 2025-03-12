She Found Out The Guy She Went On A Date With Has A Girlfriend, A Warrant Out For His Arrest, Mountains Of Debt, And A Kid

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One day, TikToker Kamrin White (@kamrinwhite) was attending a going-away party for a friend who was moving out of Los Angeles.

Afterward, they decided to go to a nightclub. While she was there, she met someone she thought was a kind, sweet, and charming man.

He approached her and asked her out on a lunch date. She talked to him for a bit, and then walked back over to her friends.

When she walked away, she noticed that he was talking to other girls at the club, which was a red flag she ended up overlooking.

He also tried to make plans to meet up with her after the club, but the spot they had chosen was closed. So, he tried to invite her to his friend’s house instead, but she refused to go.

She didn’t expect to hear from him again after that, but he confirmed that their lunch date was still on. She saw that as a green flag and mistakenly thought he was a nice guy with good intentions.

But after posting a video about him, she discovered the real him. Now, she’s warning women to stay away from a super charming guy who is six feet and seven inches tall and used to play basketball in Los Angeles.

Kamrin found out the kind of person he really was when she decided to help his social media career take off since she had experience in the field.

They came up with an idea for a post, and it went viral. It took less than three hours for the people he had wronged to come forward.

Cavan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

They were never officially dating, but he had asked her to be exclusive, so the realization of his true character really threw her for a loop.

The whole time Kamrin and he had been talking, he had a girlfriend, and they had been together for several months.

On top of that, he allegedly had a child, mountains of debt, and a warrant out for his arrest. From what she has heard so far, she believes that he is a sociopath, a narcissist, and a danger to women.

