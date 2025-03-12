Teen Mom’s Amber Promised To Get The Show Canceled, Freaked Out About Gary, And Got Banned From TikTok

Have you been keeping up on what’s been happening with Amber Portwood’s latest news, which includes her dismissing her daughter Leah’s childhood trauma and admitting to faking a pregnancy?

Oh, and did you miss the part in one of the most recent episodes of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” where Gary Shirley (her ex and Leah’s dad) admitted Amber has visited Leah just four times within the last year?

Well, we’ve got more to add here, as Amber promised to get “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” canceled, freaked out about Gary, and also got banned from TikTok. Let’s dive in.

Threatening To Cancel The Show

Speaking to Mr. Hoodz on TikTok Live, Amber laughed and said she thinks “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is getting canceled, before mentioning she can’t say anything else, as it’s not allowed as per her contract.

“If it isn’t canceled, I’ll get it canceled…I swear, here’s the thing…I started this…and all these girls now are starting to, like, form into this ball of hatefulness and just like, hey, look, if y’all want this show, take the…show. Take the reins. I’m not delusional. This is real…They can take the reins. They can take that show,” Amber explained.

She then insisted Maci Bookout didn’t start the show, before adding that it’s time for the show to be over. Amber claimed she does not even watch the show anymore.

The Gary Tirade

Amber moved along to accusing Gary of being a “pawn” in the show while on that TikTok live. “……He’s never even had a job. I’m the only one that’s had a…job here, y’all. Like, I’m done!” Amber exclaimed, but let’s not forget that Gary was previously employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant (as we saw at the beginning of the show) and now owns rental properties.

She also launched into how “Kristina’s a full-time dad,” and not Gary. From there, Amber began hitting back at anyone who believes that Gary is a good person and parent.

Getting Banned From TikTok

Amber got banned after the Live, and I’m sure flipping people off didn’t help her any.

Elle Bee has a recording of the TikTok live that you can watch on YouTube here.

