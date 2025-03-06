She Passed Out On A Hiking Date With A Guy Who Peaked Back In High School And Couldn’t Stop Reliving His Glory Days

Bella, who goes by @cinnamonhairextensions on TikTok is talking about the worst (and first) date she’s ever been on, which happened back in 2020.

Bella was in her junior year of high school, and this guy had just completed his first year of college. They spent a few months chatting since they were unable to meet up due to the pandemic.

When it finally was safe to see one another face-to-face, this guy invited Bella out on a hike for their first date.

Bella lives in Texas, and the closest hiking spot is two hours from her house. Bella agreed to go on the hike, not stopping to first consider that it would be a four-hour round trip in the car.

That meant she was committed to basically a six-hour date with a stranger when it was all said and done. It was a group date since the guy invited other people to come with them.

Bella was so anxious, as she hadn’t been on a date before, and the day of the hike, the guy showed up at her house and Bella had to ask him to come in to meet her parents.

He very awkwardly said hello to her mom once inside, and Bella immediately thought that she was going to regret the date.

On the way to hike, this guy could not stop telling Bella about his high school experience, even though he was in college.

“It wasn’t in a way of he’s trying to relate to me – those were his best, shining moments like his pride and joy was his football career in high school,” Bella explained in her video.

He was busy reliving his glory days, and could not stop talking about it. Then the topic shifted to the only person they both knew, who happened to be Bella’s high school bully.

This guy latched onto that and kept pointing out to Bella how much this girl hated her like Bella missed the memo or something.

Finally, they got out of the car and began the hike. An hour and a half into the hike on a cliff, Bella passed out. She had not eaten and it was over 100 degrees out, so that didn’t help her any.

“If I would have passed out a few inches to the left, I would have died, ok? It was scary,” Bella said. “As I wake up, as I come back to life, he just looks at me and goes, ‘Man, your high school doesn’t have a good athletic program, does it?'”

“Not a like, ‘Are you ok? Do you want some water? Let me help you.’ No…So anyway, the rest of the hike, [was] a little awkward, as you can imagine.”

The car ride home included more moments from back when this guy was a high school football star. How fun. As they pulled up to the house, Bella asked if he wanted to meet her dad, as he was mowing the lawn.

The guy said her dad looked scary, so he would not be getting out of the car. Bella never spoke to the guy ever again, and eight months later, he got married to another girl.

Bella’s parting message to you? Think twice before going on a date that’s going to cost you six hours of your life.

