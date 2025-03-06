A Guy Invited Her To A Wedding On A First Date, Then Got Mad When She Said No

IVASHstudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do you think asking someone to go to a wedding with you as your plus-one is an appropriate idea for a first date?

A woman named K, who goes by @thehodgepodgeplace on TikTok, is talking about the time that happened to her.

She told this guy no, she was not interested in going to a wedding with him for their first date, and he had the audacity to get angry with her for declining!

“It wasn’t a casual, we’re eloping – it was a sit-down dinner type of wedding,” K explained in her video. “So did you respond a year ago and say you were bringing someone?”

“…Is that bride ok with some strange woman at her wedding that she’s never met before, that you’ve never met before?”

The wedding was not only a lavish event, it was an out-of-town one as well. This guy anticipated that K would have said yes to all that despite not knowing him in real life.

K pointed out that she could have said yes, shown up to the wedding, and she and the guy might have hated one another.

That would have left her stranded there, away from home, with some random man having a bad time. So it makes sense she said she was not willing to take that risk.

“Then also I’m in all of these bride’s wedding pictures…what, I’m going to catch the bouquet?” K wondered, going along with if she had hypothetically said yes to the invitation instead.

IVASHstudio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I would totally get if it was a casual thing, but this is a sit-down wedding thing, and I have a feeling, especially if it has place cards and stuff, that this woman would not be ok with some strange woman being at her wedding.”

“And I feel like if I did go, that I would have another woman’s name on my place card.”

What do you think are other inappropriate ideas for a first date, aside from being invited to tag along to a wedding?

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski