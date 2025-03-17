Teen Mom’s Catelynn Shuts Down Rumors That Tyler Forced Her To Put Carly Up For Adoption

Instagram - @tylerbaltierramtv - pictured above Catelynn smiles with Tyler in a selfie

Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell has already denied allegations that her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, forced her to put their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009 on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant.”

However, the couple recently addressed the same rumors on the latest episode of their podcast “Cate & Ty: Break It Down.”

Catelynn and Tyler were only 17 and 18 years old, respectively, when Carly was born. They opted to place her in adoptive care at the time, and years later, in 2015, the pair tied the knot.

They are both currently 33 years old and have had three more daughters, including 10-year-old Nova, 5-year-old Vaeda, and 3-year-old Rya.

While Carly is a teen now, the drama continues to swirl surrounding their semi-open adoption agreement with her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

But amidst the backlash against the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” stars for speaking out about their issues with the Davis’ so publicly, Tyler has also specifically come under fire.

It began in September 2024, when Catelynn received “disgusting” social media comments accusing her of choosing Tyler over Carly, which she called “absolutely untrue.”

“For one, when you say something like that, it strips me of all the strength and sorrow that it took me, as a birth mom, to place my child. Secondly, if you think that I would just give my baby away for a man, that is absolutely untrue,” Catelynn responded in a video posted to Instagram.

“Not only does it strip me away from all of the power that I had to use from within my being to hand my child over to somebody else, but you’re also taking it away from Tyler. Do you think that he did not want to keep this child? Do you think that he didn’t spend many nights crying just like I did?”

Most recently, she and Tyler discussed the same rumors that he forced her to put Carly up for adoption on “Cate & Ty: Break It Down” last Wednesday.

“That’s what blows my mind, for people to think that I would choose a man over my child. But then again, for them to just think that you have no emotions or sadness or sorrow or any want,” Catelynn said.

Tyler added that it would’ve been “insane” if he’d given her “some ultimatum.” Catelynn agreed, calling the idea “sick.”

“And then for me to continue to stay with you over all these years and have other girls. I always say if you guys really were to think that I’m that person, that’s disgusting because I teach my girls completely opposite. And they know that,” she said.

“I would never stay in a relationship and let my girls think that would be a normal, healthy thing.”

In regards to the rest of the drama over Carly’s adoption, Catelynn claimed they were finished fighting back, saying, “It gets to the point where I can tell the truth, and you can believe it or not. I sleep good at night. I know my morals and my values. I know the person that I love and care about. That’s all that matters to me.”

“I’m sick of addressing it constantly. This is my last time addressing it. I’m not a weak woman. Tyler wanted this baby just as much as I did. We both leaned on each other so much through all of those emotions and the sorrow and the back and forth of making an adoption plan,” Catelynn concluded.

