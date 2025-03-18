Teen Mom’s Tyler Posted Copies Of Carly’s Adoption Agreement

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who put their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009, have continued to vocalize their upset with the adoption industry, as well as their daughter’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, online.

Back in January, Catelynn alleged the Davis’ had “100% closed the adoption” and shared screenshots of texts with Carly’s adoptive parents on Instagram, who didn’t reply to her contact attempts. It was ultimately revealed that she and Tyler had been blocked by the Davis’.

More recently, Catelynn spent nearly 20 minutes on TikTok Live, answering fans’ questions regarding the adoption.

She confirmed that she didn’t intend to bring Brandon and Teresa to court to reestablish communication with Carly because they lacked legal grounds.

“Open adoption is basically hoping that they keep their word… And that’s why I think about how there are certain things that I wish I could go back and change, but I can’t, you know?” Catelynn stated.

Still, the former “16 and Pregnant” stars and current cast members of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” have continually faced backlash for speaking out about their adoption arrangement publicly. This pushed Tyler to take to Instagram account @tylerbaltierramtv in order to “share the truth.”

He was specifically addressing fans who’ve claimed that Carly’s adoption was only guaranteed to remain open for five years.

A few weeks ago, Catelynn revealed that wasn’t the case, and their adoption agreement outlined how she and Tyler would get annual visits with Carly until their daughter turned 18 years old.

Nonetheless, fans questioned if Catelynn was telling the truth, prompting Tyler to actually post their final adoption agreement online in an Instagram story.

Instagram – @tylerbaltierramtv – pictured above is Tyler

In the “birth parent requests” section, the agreement notes that “Tyler and Catelynn have requested a semi-open adoption with the adoptive family.” Then, the “openness preferences” delves into what that was supposed to look like.

“Tyler and Catelynn requested that the adoptive family be present at the hospital for the delivery and care of the baby, as well as the discharge.

Tyler and Catelynn have requested to have pictures and updates of the baby sent to them throughout the child’s first 18 years,” it reads.

“The adoptive family is committed to a semi-open adoption. The exchange of pictures and letters will take place through the adoption agency. Tyler and Catelynn have requested pictures and an update twice a year for 18 years. Tyler and Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.”

Tyler included a caption underneath the adoption agreement, claiming that he intended to “share the truth, the unbiased, blind truth!”

“Whether that truth creates a defensive, emotional reaction by some people or not, it doesn’t change the validity of said truth. Facts are not subjective; only opinions are, and most of the people hating on us for speaking about adoption are basing their opinions on false/limited information,” Tyler said.

“I just hope that they remember those opinions that they feel so necessary to share publicly carry the potential for very damaging/hurtful accusations. So if they truly seek the correct information, they’ll listen,” he continued.

“But if they’d rather continue to feed their own opinion-based narrative (that the algorithm has rewarded them for), then they won’t. But I just hope they realize that by not seeking the truth, they’re willfully choosing ignorance over knowledge for the sake of their own confirmatory bias!”

In a second Instagram story post, Tyler highlighted responses sent to him by adult adoptees who resonated with his statement. Alongside the supportive messages, he wrote, “And they are who I’ll continue to advocate for!”

Finally, in a third Instagram story post, Tyler called out a fan who claimed that he and Catelynn’s “requests” and “preferences” for their semi-open adoption, per the agreement, were “not requirements.”

He responded, “Actually, this is an even better example of confirmatory bias. Let’s break down why: people believe our adoption was only open for five years based on limited/false information.”

“I then provide the correct information (with evidence instead of opinions). Then, they dissect that new information and regurgitate it with their own fallacies to protect the original thesis they’ve built in their heads about it (which was originally based on limited/false information in the first place). So instead of listening to learn more, they continue to only listen to ‘prove’ their thesis instead.”

You can view the screenshots Tyler shared here.

