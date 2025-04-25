He Faked A Blood Clot As An Excuse To Dump His Girlfriend

Do you think lying in order to extract yourself from a relationship is ever acceptable? This 19-year-old guy dated his girlfriend, who is the same age as him, for four years.

They actually started out as high school sweethearts and were able to keep the spark alive even after heading off to college.

Initially, he thought it was adorable keeping up with one another, but from there, he grew exhausted with it all.

“She was super clingy, like texting me 24/7, getting mad if I didn’t respond in under 10 minutes, needing constant reassurance I still liked her, etc.,” he explained.

“I tried to talk to her about space and boundaries, but she’d just cry and say, ‘you’re gonna leave me like everyone else.’ And I felt like a monster every time I even hinted at breaking up.”

“About a month ago, I pulled a muscle in my leg while lifting at the gym. I was limping a bit, and she freaked out and asked if I had a blood clot (she’s kind of a hypochondriac). I laughed and joked about how I guess I do, and I will just die.”

His girlfriend took his joke the wrong way and instantly began researching his symptoms on Google. He attempted to tell his girlfriend that he was alright, but then he stopped trying.

He realized if he played along with her freaking out, he could exit their relationship. So, he began faking symptoms.

He even crafted an elaborate lie; that he had a doctor tell him they discovered a severe blood clot in the leg that was bothering him.

He let his girlfriend know he had to not be stressed, get ample rest, and put all of his energy and attention into recovering.

“I said my mental health was suffering too, and I couldn’t handle a relationship right now. She cried but didn’t argue. For once, she actually let it go,” he added.

“And now I’m single. And healthy. No blood clot. Just vibes. Some of my friends think it was hilarious and honestly kind of smart.”

“My sister called me manipulative and a jerk for lying instead of just breaking up like a normal person.”

Do you think he was mean to fake a blood clot in order to be able to finally dump his girlfriend?

You can read the original post below.

