Her Stepdaughter’s Mom Freaked Out On Her For Putting Her In Private School After Getting Bullied

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Three years ago, this 38-year-old woman enrolled her 16-year-old daughter Rose in private school, and she foots the bill all on her own.

Rose’s dad, Ryan, walked out of their lives more than a decade ago and has not been involved since then. Six years ago, she met her 40-year-old husband, Tyler, who has a 14-year-old daughter named Karlie.

Karlie’s mom is very hot and cold, so she will show up for a bit, then ghost Karlie for months on end, only to return like she never left. Karlie has been so negatively impacted by her mom’s behavior that she’s currently in therapy.

“Back in January, Karlie came to Tyler and me, crying that she was being bullied at school. It was so bad that she started begging us not to go every day,” she explained.

“So I made the suggestion that we could enroll her in Rose’s school, and I could cover her tuition as well. Tyler agreed, so we had her transfer, and things have actually been much better for her. Karlie was in a much better space and just seemed a lot happier than she was when she was going to her old school.”

“Well, Karlie’s mom showed back up Friday after once again being gone and blew up on me for taking her daughter out of school and making her transfer to a private school. She accused me of doing it on purpose so that she wouldn’t have access to her daughter and screamed at me for trying to replace her as Karlie’s mother.”

She informed Karlie’s mom that she and Tyler thought it was best for Karlie to attend private school due to the bullying.

She and Tyler only did this to protect Karlie, but Karlie’s mom kept on screaming at her and hurling insults before storming out of her house.

From there, Karlie’s mom posted on social media and went on a tirade about stepmoms who get too comfortable walking over boundaries and making decisions with kids who aren’t theirs.

Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Karlie’s post garnered a lot of attention, and people jumped in wanting to know what had happened with Karlie. Karlie’s mom lied and accused her of ripping her out of school in order to keep Karlie away.

That’s obviously a lie, and her sister-in-law, Amanda, called her up, demanding to know why she would enroll Karlie in private school without first getting her mom’s approval.

She filled Amanda in on the reason behind the decision before mentioning that she would have been happy to include Karlie’s mom in the decision, but she wasn’t actively in Karlie’s life at the time.

“That woman is never around for more than two, maybe three weeks before she’s gone again,” she continued.

“Of course, Amanda started to defend her and told me I was wrong to overstep boundaries with Karlie because she wasn’t my child. I had absolutely no right to transfer her without talking to her mom first.”

“I told her that I didn’t have to ask that woman anything, considering she doesn’t have full custody, my husband does. He has been Karlie’s full-time parent since she was born, while her mother ran off and did who knows what while she was gone. Amanda told me that I was being heartless and unfair to try and keep Karlie away from her mom.”

She once more tried to outline how she was not attempting to take Karlie away from her mom, but Amanda wasn’t listening.

Not wanting to rope Tyler into this and make it a bigger deal than it already was, she chose to handle things by making her own post on social media to clarify the situation with Karlie.

She’s still wondering, though, if she was wrong to put Karlie in private school to prevent her from being bullied.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski