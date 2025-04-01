He Faked His Graduation And Nobody Knows He Doesn’t Really Have His Degree

Everyone has their secrets, and some are worse than others. This man’s deep, dark secret is that he faked his own graduation, and he doesn’t actually have a college degree at all.

He’s been carrying this secret around with him for the last three years, and he’s done a great job of not letting anyone find out.

So, how did he pull off a fake graduation, you ask? Well, it wasn’t too difficult for him to do and none of his loved ones are the wiser.

“I walked across the stage, wore the cap and gown, had the family celebration, took pictures holding a fake diploma cover — the whole thing. But I never actually finished my degree,” he explained.

“One semester before graduation, I just…cracked. I was burnt out, failing a couple of classes, and too ashamed to tell anyone. So instead of facing it, I faked it.”

“I told my parents everything was on track. I bought a cheap gown online, faked the graduation date, and made sure the ceremony “wasn’t open to guests due to limited capacity.”

Ever since he got away with his fake graduation ceremony, he’s been working a string of odd jobs while hiding behind excuses for his failure to land something amazing.

He tells his friends and family members that he’s looking into a variety of different industries, or he’s in between various offers, as a way to make his lack of a serious career make sense.

His lie has not yet caught up with him, but he weighs on him heavily, and it’s an inescapable burden. He’s actually begun having panic attacks at the thought of anyone learning the truth.

“My parents still proudly mention that I’m the first in the family with a degree. I hate lying to them. I hate lying to everyone,” he added.

“I’ve finally re-enrolled and I’m taking night classes now, slowly fixing the mess I made. But it still feels like I’m living in a lie.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have the guts to tell them what really happened.”

What advice do you have for him?

