Her Husband Thinks Coming Home Is The Worst Part Of His Day, And She’s Feeling Like A Failure In Their Marriage

This 23-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband have one child together. Her husband adores his job, but he hates being at home with her and their baby.

She can admit that life at home is chaotic with their child added to the mix, but her husband tells her that coming home is the worst part of his day.

“But after hearing something like that, I just can’t bring myself to feel any attraction,” she explained. “He believes that [sleeping together] is the missing piece that would make home better, but that logic feels completely off to me.”

“I have no idea how to make our marriage work when I know he feels so miserable at home. For context, my husband is a good man.”

“We both work and get home around the same time. He enjoys cooking, so he handles dinner while I manage our son. The house is often messy, but neither of us stresses over it.”

When they’re done with stuff around the house at night, they only have about an hour or so of alone time. Normally, they invest that into watching TV shows or spending time with video games instead of physical contact.

She is aware that she could do more to spice things up between them, but she feels so awful about him resenting being at home that she doesn’t have any desire to try.

It’s impossible for her to want to be close to her husband when all he does is make her feel like she’s not wanted.

“I don’t want a divorce; we both want to make things work. We’ve talked about this, and he understands why his words affected me,” she continued.

“But moving past it feels impossible right now, and I don’t know how to fix it.”

What advice do you have for her?

