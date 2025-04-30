He Just Found Out That He Has A Daughter, And He’s Having A Tough Time Bonding With Her

nyul - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three months ago, this man was completely shocked when his ex popped up at his mom and dad’s house with a little girl in tow.

His ex informed him that the five-year-old girl was his daughter, but he had no idea he was even a dad, much less that he got his ex pregnant.

During his relationship with his ex, he can honestly say he was an awful partner. He partied his face off, cheated on her, and didn’t exactly have his act together.

His ex ultimately dumped and then blocked him. She became a ghost, and he figured she was done and moving on.

He was so surprised when his ex showed up with his daughter that he had a DNA test done to confirm his ex’s account, and this little girl is, in fact, his child.

“Her excuse for keeping her from me was that she didn’t think I could handle being a dad back then. And honestly, she was probably right at the time,” he explained.

“But a lot’s changed in five years. I’ve had a steady job for a while, got my own place, and I’m not the same screw-up I used to be.”

“Now, all of a sudden, I’m expected to just jump into this whole thing like I’ve been here all along. When I first met my daughter, it felt awkward…my parents were over the moon, hugging her, crying, telling her they love her. I didn’t know what to do. I just kind of stood there like an idiot.”

In the three months since he’s found out about his daughter, he’s had a tough go of bonding with her. He’s attempting to spend a lot of time with her, and he takes her to the park or plays games with her, or watches cartoons with her.

nyul – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, he’s having a hard time since his daughter is incredibly shy with him and hardly says a word. His daughter warmed up faster to his girlfriend and his parents.

He started dating his girlfriend three years ago, and she’s been wonderful and accommodating following the surprise news that he’s a dad.

He feels like he must be doing something wrong if his daughter likes his girlfriend more than him.

“It’s not like I’m mad at my daughter or anything. I get it, I’m a stranger to her. But it’s frustrating when I’m doing everything I can and it still feels like she doesn’t trust me,” he added.

“And yeah, I’m still [mad] at my ex. She made the choice to keep her from me. She decided I wasn’t worth telling. She decided I didn’t get to be there for anything, her first words, first steps, birthdays, none of it. And now it’s just, ‘Here, your turn.'”

“Every time I bring it up, she throws it back in my face about how I cheated and wasn’t ready. Like, yeah, I get it, I was an idiot at 20. But people change. She never even gave me the chance to step up back then. Now it feels like I’m just supposed to pretend like none of that matters.”

His mom and dad are pushing him to let it go and make his daughter his priority, and he’s doing his best. But that doesn’t mean it’s simple to act like he isn’t mad.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong to be so angry at his ex, while also failing to form a bond with his daughter so far.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski