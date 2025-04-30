He’s Heartbroken That His Ex Lied About Wanting Kids And Then Failed To Tell The Truth About An Ex

How would you feel if your partner lied to you several times, not about little things, but about big topics? This 42-year-old man is realizing that his 39-year-old wife is a habitual liar, and she’s not telling white lies.

Back when he entered into a committed relationship with his wife, he made it clear to her that he really wanted to be a dad, and if she wasn’t on board, that was a deal breaker for him.

Well, his wife insisted that she did want to have kids in the future, and so, they seemed to be on the same page about everything.

“Later, after we were married, she admitted she had never really wanted children but lied because she didn’t want to lose me,” he explained.

“I chose to stay flexible and accept it—life is tough, and I convinced myself it might be better not to bring a child into a hard world.”

“Recently, I found out she also lied about maintaining a close relationship with an ex. Before we married, I asked her directly—twice—if there were any past love interests still in her life. She said no.”

But the truth is, his wife has continuously been speaking to this ex, who is a guy she previously dated. She’s also refusing to cut contact with her ex now that he knows about what’s going on.

His wife texts her ex good night, good morning, and shares personal details with this man. She even took a couple of trips to the opposite side of the country prior to him knowing her, and her ex paid for all of them.

His wife has been extremely close to her ex for years, all behind his back. He made this discovery after snooping through his wife’s phone, which he knows was wrong.

He had already been struggling to trust his wife, and then when he came across the exchanges on her phone with her ex, that eroded it entirely.

“When I confronted her, she said she lied because she ‘knew I would be mad.’ For what it’s worth, I have always dealt with emotional turbulence by calmly talking things out and listening,” he added.

“She had no real reason to fear my reaction—she just didn’t want to face accountability. Now I’m devastated. If she hid something this big, even before and during marriage, how am I supposed to believe anything else? I feel like our whole foundation was built on lies.”

“[Am I the jerk] for feeling completely betrayed and questioning whether this marriage can even be saved?”

