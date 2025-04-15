He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Asked Him To Pay For The Babysitter She Had To Hire For Her Kids

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old man just went out on his first date following his divorce, and he’s left feeling pretty confused over something his 31-year-old date requested from him.

He met the girl he took out on a date while at a party one of his friends hosted. He really hit it off with this girl at the party, and they exchanged numbers.

He’s spent the last three weeks texting with this girl, and he asked her out on a date several times, yet she came up with excuses.

She would say she had to work or had to care for her two children, and that’s what prevented the date from happening.

Yesterday, they finally got to go on their first date. He picked this girl up, and they had dinner at a lovely restaurant that serves Greek food. Then, they grabbed drinks at a bar.

“The bar was close to her place, so I walked her home. She gave me a kiss and we said goodbye. The date went really well,” he explained.

“On my way home, she texted me to let her know when I’m home, and so I did. We have been texting again and setting up another date, but then she asked me if I could send her 100 euros for her babysitter this evening.”

“I knew she is a single mom and the dad is absent, but since I paid for the whole date, I think paying for a babysitter as well is a bit over the top. I also have a daughter from my marriage, and I paid my nephew to take care of her for the night.”

He understands that if he wants to keep on seeing this girl, her kids are part of the package, and that’s not something he has a problem with.

In fact, many women his age that he could date have children. What’s concerning to him is that he feels weird about this girl requesting money from him following their date.

They had never talked about that beforehand, and she didn’t even say she had to hire a babysitter to go out with him.

“I was married for 8 years and this was my first date after a long time, so maybe it’s normal and I’m just overthinking this,” he continued.

“Is this normal? What would you do in this situation?”

