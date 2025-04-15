Her Husband’s On A Trip Alone With A Woman Who’s Out To Break Up Their Marriage, And She Feels Betrayed

Eight years ago, this 32-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband Joe, and they’ve been with one another for a decade.

She and Joe consistently prioritize the other person’s well-being, and they care a lot about being happy above anything else.

“Because of this, my love and trust for him grew immensely. I was certain he’d never do anything that would break my heart,” she explained.

“But here I am, heartbroken and disappointed. Joe owns a company, and we work together. Financially, we’re in a great place. Recently, through Joe’s father, we got the chance to bid for a major government contract — a massive opportunity.”

“Due to its scale, several companies are teaming up, and one key company involved (without whom the deal won’t happen) is led by a very attractive, flirty woman. She’s the CEO and has openly flirted with Joe in front of me.”

Even Joe could see this woman was actively pursuing him, so they made a choice to work on the bid together as an effort to make it even clearer to this woman that they are married.

Everything went well, but in one particular meeting, this woman put her hands on Joe’s arm and mentioned that if she had a husband like Joe, she would be glued to his side.

She added that Joe is the kind of man that every single woman wants to have. She retorted that she was not following Joe around; she said Joe’s the one who never leaves her side.

This woman acted like she was joking, but she could tell she was serious. She was out to break up their marriage.

She spoke to Joe about this woman later on, and he confessed that he was aware this woman was crossing lines and making him uneasy, but he was scared to ruin the deal.

She was upset, but attempted to be sympathetic. Well, that was until yesterday; she learned that Joe is going on a three-day trip alone to visit the site with this woman.

She was not invited, and there will be five people in total going. As soon as she found out, she reiterated to Joe that she was super uneasy about it.

She pleaded with Joe to skip the trip and reminded him that the deal was not worth ruining their marriage over. Again, they have plenty of money and don’t have to land this.

“But he went anyway. Even after everything I said, he left without me,” she continued. “Something broke in me. I trusted him with my whole heart.”

“I truly believed he’d never choose anything over my peace of mind. Now I feel like he did. He left me behind. And it hurts so deeply that part of me doesn’t even care anymore — if he comes back, if he ends up with that woman — I feel numb.”

“A part of me says, “Come on, 10 amazing years — don’t throw it all away.” Another part wants to take off my wedding ring, send him a photo, and file for divorce. So… [am I the jerk] for asking him not to go? And how do I even begin to deal with these emotions?”

Personally, I feel like perhaps Joe could be cheating with this woman already, or at the very least, he’s interested in that.

