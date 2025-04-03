Her Dad Sent Her To Live With Her Grandpa After She Upset His Pregnant Affair Partner

Two years ago, on the night that this 16-year-old girl upset her dad’s pregnant affair partner, her dad sent her to live with her grandpa.

When she was younger, she truly thought she had a perfect family. But then her dad began cheating on her mom with a woman he met through church.

Her parents got divorced following her dad’s affair, and she grew to dislike her dad and his affair partner for ripping her family apart.

“She knew he was married and everything. It’s not that he lied about it. But “they were so drawn to each other” and “they could connect on a religious level” were used to excuse it,” she explained.

“Dad even told me I’d never understand what it’s like because he was a man and I was always going to be female. His wife tried to make me like her, and I gave her a hard time because I wanted nothing to do with her.”

“My mom got sick when I was 13, and she died within a few months. I had a lot of anger at my dad and at his wife for that. I even blamed my dad. I still kind of do. Not because she got sick, but because he’d betrayed her and she didn’t even have the comfort of him before she died.”

Her dad attempted to use how sick her mom was to gain custody of her, but that plan failed. It was only after her mom passed away that she went to live with her dad.

Her dad broke her mom’s heart, disrespected her, and made her last days on earth unpleasant, and for those reasons, she can’t find it in her heart to forgive him.

As soon as her mom passed away, she made it clear she wanted to live with her grandpa, who was happy to take her, but her dad shut that down.

Her dad insisted she had to stay with him, as he was her only surviving parent. Her dad’s affair partner, whom he got married to, then got pregnant, and her dad figured she would love her sibling since she has a soft spot for little children.

Her dad’s new wife was thrilled about getting to be a mom, and she attempted to get her involved in the pregnancy, but she wanted nothing to do with her and her kid.

This hurt her dad’s wife, and her dad put her in therapy, hoping it would make her want to play happy family with them all.

Her dad’s wife kept on pushing for her to be included, and she started to act ruder to her. Her dad’s wife had complications, so her baby shower was held earlier than expected.

In the weeks leading up to the shower, her dad’s wife tried her hardest for her to be a part of the party, and finally, one day her dad’s wife sat her down to have a chat with her.

Her dad’s wife stated that she was so upset by how shut down she was, and went on about how special it was for her to be pregnant, as her ex-husband left her over her inability to give him a kid.

“I told her I didn’t care about any of that. That I didn’t care if she had a safe and healthy pregnancy, I didn’t care if she died and never got to enjoy being a mom, I told her I hated her, I wanted nothing to do with her baby, and I wasn’t going to pretend this was happy for me,” she said.

“I said she was disgusting and…crazy, and I hated seeing her face every day. That I would never want her to be happy. I asked her if she thought about what my mom went through dying so soon after what happened with dad and her.”

“I asked her if she even cared, and I called her evil and twisted for excusing what they did based on religion. She got really upset and distressed, and when my dad came home a couple of hours later, she was still like that, and he took away all my stuff. When I refused to apologize or try to help his wife, he told me I won, and he called grandpa, and he picked me up that night at 11:30 pm.”

She loves living with her grandpa, and in the last two years, she has stayed away from her dad’s family. She hasn’t even met his new kid.

Her grandpa was granted custody of her and found her a new therapist who is not all about her fixing her relationship with her dad and his wife. Her dad drops by to visit her on occasion, since he’s convinced this will be good for them “long-term.”

Her dad’s new kid just had a second birthday party, but she stayed home. Her dad now thinks she owes him an apology, but she won’t say sorry.

Her dad even reached out to her grandpa to try to make her apologize to his wife as well before bringing it up with her.

She doesn’t feel bad for skipping the birthday party, and she doesn’t feel bad for being mean to her dad’s wife, which is what made her dad send her to live with her grandpa.

But since her dad is so upset, she’s left wondering if she’s wrong to have no remorse.

What do you think?

