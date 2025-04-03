A Guy Walked Out Of Their First Date Over Her Acne

illustrissima - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you showed up for a first date and your potential love interest had acne, would you leave right away over their skin condition?

This 28-year-old woman has been using a dating app to meet new guys, and recently she matched with a 30-year-old man who seemed nice. They got along great as they chatted, and they decided to have their first date over dinner at a restaurant.

Now, she’s very careful on her dating profile to make it clear that she has acne. She thoroughly washes her face, and she’s figured out a skincare routine that helps, but her acne is the worst on her chin and along her jaw.

“It sucks and it’s painful and I do what I can for it. It’s a side effect of a medication I take. I know I have it and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” she explained.

“But in my profile, I had multiple pictures of me on a range of my best days (most of them because I’m most likely to like those pictures), to me with visible acne.”

“I don’t wear makeup or use filters, so I’m not hiding it; just my best pictures might not show it when it’s at its worst.”

Prior to her date, she sent this guy pictures of herself that were super recent, and her acne was not that bad at the time.

A week later, when their date rolled around, her acne got worse and flared up, but she didn’t feel like she had to tell that to the guy.

Sadly, when she got to the restaurant for her first date, this guy ditched her only a couple of minutes in over her acne!

“Well, I showed up for the date, and within a few minutes, he said he couldn’t do it. He said I misrepresented myself, even though my photos had the same level of acne in them,” she continued.

“He said I should’ve told him. He said I led him on. I don’t think I did, but he went on and on. I’ve never felt this way before.”

“Is this expected to [be] disclosed when dating?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





