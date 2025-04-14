Her Ex-Husband’s Affair Partner Is Demanding She Reimburse Her Ex For Her College Tuition

More than two decades ago, this woman and her ex-husband ended their marriage. Their son was two at the time, and her ex-husband left her for another woman.

She was a stay-at-home mom attending nursing school on a full time basis back then, and her ex-husband was paying for her college tuition.

“After he left, I asked him if he would keep paying for my school so I could finish with no debt. He agreed, saying it was the least he could do. A few months after that, he got his affair partner pregnant,” she explained.

“Once she got pregnant, she demanded he stop paying for my schooling. It was 1/5 of their income, and she said that [the] money needed to go towards their new baby. He refused and kept paying for the remaining year and a half I had left.”

“Over the years, I continued my education and now I’m a nurse practitioner. I do well for myself, and I never remarried.”

Her son recently called her up to share the news that he and his wife are pregnant with their first child, and she was thrilled.

She said she would like to drop by over the weekend to give her son and his wife a few things, like a stuffed animal from his childhood, a couple of sentimental objects, and a check.

Her son said she could, so she went to see him yesterday. When she dropped by, she presented her son with the check, which was for a couple of thousand dollars, so that he would have extra money for the baby.

Her son and his wife were appreciative and mentioned the money would help them out. Then, her ex-husband and his wife unexpectedly dropped by while she was still there, as they surprised her son and his wife with dinner.

They quickly caught sight of the check she had written out, as it was sitting in plain view, and her ex-husband’s wife asked about it. She replied that since everything costs so much money these days, she wanted to be able to help.

“I was really just trying to be polite, but I don’t think this is any of her business. This woman had the audacity to say “Well, maybe since you have all this money now, you can finally pay us back all that money you took when you went to college,” she added.

“I was dumbfounded. My ex has literally never brought up me paying him back. He’s always said it was the least he could do for both me and our son. My ex has done very well for himself in his career. I didn’t see how or why they’d need the money, so I asked them, “Do you guys need the money or something?” and my ex said no, and she said, “Of course not, it’s about principle.”

“I told her I will absolutely not be paying them back for college tuition from over twenty years ago, especially when she ended up in our marital home while I was living in a small apartment barely making ends meet for years after I initially finished school. I’ve never been bitter or mean, I’ve always been civil since our kids are siblings, but my blood was boiling.”

She left pretty quickly, and her son revealed to her that her college tuition had been a big sore spot in her ex-husband’s marriage.

Her ex-husband’s wife has dragged the topic up for years on end, expecting her ex-husband to demand that she pay him back.

Her entire family is now weighing in, and some of her loved ones feel she should reimburse her ex, so she’s left wondering if that’s the right thing to do.

What do you think?



