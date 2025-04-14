She Refused To Babysit Her Husband’s Bratty Kids For The Weekend, So He Couldn’t Go To His Friend’s Bachelor Party

Yistocking - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 29-year-old woman’s 34-year-old husband has three sons from a previous marriage, and they are eleven, seven, and six.

The kids are complete nightmares since her husband and his ex-wife don’t do a good job of making the kids follow rules, and they have had a tough time getting on the same page about parenting them.

Back when she met her husband, he made it clear that he was not seeking a second mom for his boys; he just wanted a wife.

While she adores kids, she’s always wanted to be child-free, but his kids were not a dealbreaker for her.

“Back when we dated, he had the kids on weekends. Things were fine with them. He never expected anything from me regarding the kids,” she explained.

“I told him I’m not interested in babysitting, and he said he’d never ask me to. He’ll just hire his niece to babysit if he needs a babysitter.”

Well, a lot has changed within a year, and there’s a new custody schedule where her husband now has his sons for half the time instead of strictly on the weekends.

The custody schedule is such that her husband has the kids for an entire week, and then the kids go to his ex-wife for the following week before switching back.

As for her husband’s niece, she’s currently in college, so she can no longer help with babysitting, and her husband lost his high-paying job, so he’s working one right now that pays far less money.

Her husband can’t afford to pay any babysitters in their area because they charge a fortune since his kids are monsters.

This past weekend was her husband’s friend’s bachelor party, and her husband was supposed to be there, as he’s a groomsman.

Right before her husband left, he wanted to know if she could watch his boys for the entire weekend. Her husband failed to think this was a big ask.

“I was kind of miffed that he waited [until the] last minute to ask me. I told him that I can’t because I have to go to the gym, and I have brunch plans with my mother,” she said.

“And honestly, I just don’t want to. Sounds like a good way to ruin an otherwise good weekend. Also, why would I watch the kids so their dad can go get plastered…with his friends? No, thank you. Not like it was an emergency or something.”

“[My husband] was very upset because he couldn’t go. I brought up the fact that before we got married, he told me he wouldn’t expect me to watch the kids ever. He seemed surprised because he thought I would’ve changed my mind. I told him I’d watch them if there was an emergency, but otherwise no. I didn’t have kids because I didn’t want the responsibility of them.”

Even though his kids are a mess, she does like them, and she sometimes cooks them meals, takes them out to do things, or attends their sporting events.

She gets along well with his kids because she never tries to be a mom to them. She loves her husband, but she doesn’t think it’s fair for him to dump parenting responsibilities on her.

Kids are something her husband asked for, not her, and that means you don’t always get to do what you want to do because you have to take care of them.

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to decline to watch the kids, which meant her husband couldn’t go to the bachelor party.

What do you think?

