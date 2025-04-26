Her Friend Is Demanding She Change Her $130 Manicure Before Her Wedding Since She Doesn’t Like The Color

Selora - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman is supposed to be a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding soon, and her thirtieth birthday just so happens to be one week after the event. That’s why she decided to get her nails done as a birthday present for herself while on vacation.

Before she left for vacation and booked her appointment, though, she made sure to reach out to the bride months ago and ask whether there were any specific nail color requirements for the bridal party. In response, the bride only replied, “Just nothing crazy, but no, you’re fine!”

So, she toned down her original vision and went with something that would also work for the wedding: a gel French manicure with a light mint color on the tips, as well as tiny pearls and gold charms on two of her nails.

Well, literally two days after she paid $130 and sat for four hours to get her nails done, the bride told all the bridesmaids that everyone’s nails needed to be a simple nude tone. This pushed her to contact the bride and point out how she’d already asked about manicure requirements months ago and was told that the design didn’t matter as long as it wasn’t too wild.

To her surprise, the bride claimed to think that all the bridesmaids would pick a nude nail color since it “was implied.”

“Note, I have never gone with a simple nude nail, ever. They’re either a design, French with a color tip and design, or red or black,” she explained.

Nonetheless, both the bride and the Maid of Honor have begun harassing her and pressuring her to “drill” off her nails and change the color. She tried to find a compromise by buying some stick-on nails, but they didn’t completely cover the natural shape of her nails. The bride and Maid of Honor found this to be a major issue, saying, “If they don’t fully cover, they’ll have to drill the nails off.”

“And I am absolutely not comfortable with that or doing that, period. I draw the line there since I have made so many other sacrifices and was forced to spend $400 on the dress when I’m in the process of trying to buy a house and pay down bills,” she detailed.

Not to mention, she’s upset for a bunch of additional reasons. First of all, she enjoys getting her nails done because it helps her mental health. Whenever she has a tough day, looking at her manicure helps distract her and boost her mood, so she doesn’t feel like her nails are meant to please everyone else’s aesthetic.

Moreover, while she was on vacation, she had already passed up the opportunity to get a half-sleeve tattoo and dye her hair a new color since the bride didn’t want “certain things” at the event. Finally, she’s spent two years growing out her nails, and drilling them off isn’t something she wants to go through or foot the bill for.

“I’m not paying another $130 to get them done again if I actually allowed them to be drilled off, which I will not,” she vented.

Still, with the wedding on the horizon, she’s been left wondering if refusing to drill off her gel manicure makes her a jerk. She’s also not sure if there are other ways to temporarily cover her nails for pictures that would be a win-win for her and the bride.

Is it the bride’s fault for not specifying nail requirements sooner? Should she have to drill off her nails or not? What would you do if you were in her shoes?

