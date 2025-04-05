Her Husband Didn’t Tell Her That One Of Their Regular Customers At The Restaurant They Own Is A Girl He Used To Date

Back in 2017 or 2018, this woman and her husband split up after five months of dating one another. Her husband started dating another girl, but a week or so later, he dumped this girl to get back together with her.

They have been going strong with one another for the last seven years, and five years ago, they had their son. They own several restaurants together, and their marriage is pretty amazing.

Now, there’s a weird girl who’s a regular customer at one of the restaurants that they own, and this girl has been coming in for years.

This girl will come in alone and take a seat at the bar, frequently staying there all day. Nobody knows much about this girl.

Last night while she and her husband were out on a date, they got to talking about the girl he dated while they were broken up.

She questioned her husband about whether he sees the girl anywhere in their town, but she was never aware of any details about this girl.

“But he instantly turned kind of green and made an anguished noise before telling me that that strange girl who’s always at the bar is the girl,” she explained.

“He swears they literally never acknowledge each other, that he pretends he doesn’t know her, he has no idea why she comes in all the time, but never wanted to tell me because he thought I’d freak out.”

She felt blindsided and like she could no longer trust her husband after he told her the truth about the girl at the bar.

She doesn’t want to think her husband is cheating on her or that he still has feelings for this girl, but it bothers her to no end that he kept this a secret for years.

She is upset about it still, and when she admitted that to her husband, he replied that this is why he never told her about the girl before.

“He literally said, “this is what telling the truth gets you” and got mad at me when I said I was struggling to stomach it today (he told me about it yesterday- I did mostly brush past it, but I can’t stop thinking about it now,” she continued.

“I have to add that my father is an employee for us at the restaurant she comes into, and has become friends with her.”

“So this woman regularly goes to my parents’ house…and neither she nor my husband told anyone about their weird brief history until now.”

She’s left wondering if she has a right to be so upset. What do you think?

