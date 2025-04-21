Her Sister-In-Law’s Accusing Her Of Punishing Her Stepkids Since She Likes To Do Fun Things With Her Own Kids When They’re Not Around

This woman has two little kids with her husband, who are two and four, and her husband has two children from a previous marriage, who are nine and ten.

Her husband splits custody with his ex-wife, and her stepkids are with them on alternating weeks. Whenever she’s in charge of her stepkids, they never miss an opportunity to act out.

“They’re pushing far more boundaries, they tell me I’m not their mom repeatedly if I’m the only one around, their behavior in public when I go anywhere with them alone is worse, and they won’t listen if it’s me talking to them,” she explained.

“My husband is addressing this, but his ex sees no issue with them not listening to me. She has told him she does not care. So it’s entirely on us to address it, and finding the right solution is taking time.”

“My stepkids’ behavior is something my SIL has latched onto, and she’s accusing me of punishing them in unfair ways because of their behavior. And why is this? Because I do fun things with my kids, take them places, on days my stepkids are with their mom.”

For example, she takes her own kids to see movies or go to events at their local library. She goes shopping with them and allows them to get stuffed animals or new toys.

Her sister-in-law is convinced that her wanting to have a nice time with her kids means she’s punishing her stepkids.

Her sister-in-law has said she should wait to do things like this when her stepkids are around, as otherwise, it comes across like she’s intentionally excluding them.

Her husband stood up for her and called her sister-in-law insane for saying that. He added that she can’t quit living her life when her stepkids aren’t present.

“She told him it seems like I’m living it up with my real kids when the fake ones are with their real mom. I told her we do things with my stepkids all the time,” she continued.

“That all I’m doing is making sure the weeks they’re not here aren’t spent waiting around for them. She asked why that would be a bad thing, and I said it’s because there are two other kids to think about.”

“I told her she never said anything before. She said she’s increasingly bothered by it because she sees the kids’ behavior getting worse and believes it’s my way of punishing them.”

Her sister-in-law pressed her to reconsider doing certain things while her stepkids are with their mom. Although her husband shut her down, her sister-in-law insisted they should think about what she’s saying since they are ‘in denial.’

So, she’s curious if her sister-in-law is right.

What do you think?

