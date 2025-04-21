She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since She Found Out He Cheated On Her Years Ago With A Coworker

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last eight years, this 34-year-old woman has been married to her 36-year-old husband, and they have built a lovely life together.

It’s not a lavish one, but it’s a stable one. They have two children, who are four and six, own their own home, and live well.

One month ago, she was on their shared computer, organizing photos, when she uncovered a folder from 2019 inside a backup drive.

“Most of it was boring stuff—receipts, work docs—until I found a screenshot of a hotel confirmation… and a few blurry, very personal selfies that were very much not taken by me. Same timestamp. My stomach dropped,” she explained.

“I confronted him that night. He looked like a ghost. Didn’t even deny it. He admitted everything. He had a six-month affair with a coworker during a rough patch in our marriage (our oldest was a newborn, we were sleep-deprived, fighting constantly, etc).”

“According to him, it ended completely when she moved out of state, and he never told me because ‘it was over and wouldn’t happen again.'”

Well, her husband was truthful about that. When his affair ended, he stepped up and has been nothing but an incredible husband and dad.

He’s proved to be loyal, full of affection and support, and wonderful with their kids. She had no clue he had cheated on her.

Since uncovering her husband’s secret, she’s left feeling like her life is nothing but a lie. She has so many joyous moments from over the years that are now ruined by her husband’s infidelity.

Moments such as when their youngest took their first steps, or when they took a trip for their anniversary – it all feels no longer special to her, as her husband was lying to her face while doing this all with her.

As soon as she confronted her husband, she went to stay with her sister for some time, but not before making it clear to her husband that she was confused about what she wanted.

“I’m angry, heartbroken, humiliated. He’s begging for forgiveness, saying he was stupid and selfish and that he thought he was ‘protecting me from pain,'” she added.

“His family knows, and they’re begging me not to ‘throw everything away over something that’s been dead for years.’ Even my own mom said, ‘If he’s been good to you since, is it worth destroying your kids’ home over the past?'”

“But it still happened. And I still just found out. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, and I can’t look at him without feeling betrayed all over again. I didn’t get to process this when it happened. I get to process it now. And it feels fresh, even if it’s not.”

Do you think she’s wrong for wanting to divorce her husband over an affair that happened many years ago?

