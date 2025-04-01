His Autistic Wife Is Obsessing Over Joining The Military, And Now They’re Arguing About It Since That’s The Last Thing He Wants

This 27-year-old man’s been married to his 24-year-old wife for two years, and they have a daughter together who is two.

His wife has always had a hard time fitting in, so a year ago, when she was officially diagnosed with autism, it didn’t exactly come as a surprise.

His wife frequently becomes obsessed with certain topics, but recently, she’s focused on joining the military, and he doesn’t think this is just a phase, like everything else is.

“I work in finance and make more than enough money to support our family. She works part-time making floral arrangements from home simply because she enjoys it, but I’ve always considered myself the sole provider,” he explained.

“Lately, she has become absolutely obsessed with joining the military, specifically the Navy. She spends practically all of her spare time watching military movies, browsing military subreddits, and watching military TikToks.”

“We are from a large military town, so the majority of her friends are army wives, but she has a lot of online friends on Discord that are also enlisted or military spouses.”

The last thing he wants is for his wife to join the military, so they have been arguing a lot about this. He’s willing to bet that if his wife were to join, she would get bored quickly and want to come back home.

He’s afraid she will sign a four-year contract and, weeks in, will want out, which won’t be possible. Also, their daughter is super attached to his wife and experiences separation anxiety when she’s apart from her for even a minute.

His wife has asked his mother-in-law if she can babysit their daughter while she attends boot camp, and she’s gearing up her workouts to prep for it.

Several days ago, he attempted to let his wife know that he really, really does not want her to enlist in any part of the military.

“We own a home, have a beautiful daughter, and a great life. She has everything she could possibly want, and this whole thing feels like a giant slap in the face,” he continued.

“She became extremely defensive and upset, and insists this is what she wants. I’m just so stumped. I truly do not understand why she is doing this.”

“How would you deal with this? I don’t know how to approach her without seeming like a complete and utter jerk.”

