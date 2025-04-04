His Dad Said He Ruined His Life And Demanded A Paternity Test, So He Wants To Cut Contact

Alen-D - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

At this very moment, this 21-year-old man’s 52-year-old dad and 45-year-old mom are getting a divorce. The split is not ugly; his parents simply came to realize that they dislike one another and hate being in close quarters.

He’s actually why his parents got married, and they spent a bit over 21 years together, and his parents had his brother nine years ago.

Two weeks ago, his parents sat down with their lawyers, and his dad kept stating he doubted that he was his son.

“He claimed I had ruined his life and called my mom horrible names (his words, not mine),” he explained.

“My mom decided to settle the matter with a DNA test, so I had to take leave from college and return home. The test was conducted with lawyers present, and throughout the entire process, my dad refused to look at me or say a single word to me.”

When the test was complete, he headed back to college, and his mom and dad resumed their divorce proceedings.

As soon as the paternity test results came in, his mom called him up, hysterical, to let him know he is his dad’s biological son.

His dad didn’t call him that day, nor did he try to connect with him in the days that followed. His dad waited two weeks to call him, but he did not pick up the phone.

“Honestly, I had no desire to hear from someone who had been so adamant that I was nothing but a burden his entire life,” he said.

“My silence was interpreted as rebellion, and now everyone on my dad’s side of the family is angry with me. So, my question is: Should I even try to have a relationship with my dad after what he said?”

“And how can I make him understand how deeply his words hurt me?”

Do you think that he should cut his dad out of his life after what happened?

