She Slapped Her Boyfriend For Smashing Cake In Her Face

This 34-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Charles, who is 38, usually celebrate their birthdays together, and this year was supposed to be no different. But unfortunately, Charles wound up totally ruining the party after he smashed her face into their birthday cake and expected her to apologize for her reaction.

For some context, she decided to book a private room at a restaurant for their joint celebration, and 11 people were invited. Four of the guests were her friends; meanwhile, the rest were her boyfriend’s relatives.

In addition to their birthdays, she also wanted to commemorate a recent achievement in her career. That’s why she opted to splurge on food for the event.

To clarify who paid for what, she covered the bill for the private room rental and agreed to pay for half of the food. As for her boyfriend, he handled inviting their guests, paying for the cake, and gifted her a spice rack as her present, which she was thrilled about since it was an improvement from last year.

“We had issues last year because I felt like he was doing low-effort things while I always did my best to give him a nice birthday celebration,” she recalled.

“We have an income gap, but it wasn’t even about money. I was making less money last year, and I still made things work for him.”

Anyway, things seemed like they were off to a good start this time around, and on the day of their party, she decided to get dolled up. She got her hair, eyelashes, and eyebrows done, and the evening started off fine.

However, when it came time to pose with their cake, the party took a turn. First, she and Charles pretended to blow out the candles for a photo. Next, they each got a solo picture with the cake.

During her turn, though, her boyfriend tried to shove her face toward the cake, and she attempted to resist his force. Rather than taking the hint, Charles just doubled down.

“His family started cheering, and he arched over my body and forced me to bend over until my face smashed the cake,” she revealed.

“My friends tried to get him off of me, and he resorted to plastering cake and frosting on my hair.”

The worst part? Charles actually tried to do it again, so she slapped him to make him stop, and his family members were furious.

Charles’ mom proceeded to stand up and get into an argument with one of her friends; meanwhile, she walked to the bathroom with cake all over herself and realized her blouse had been stained red and blue. She also had to wash her face and put her hair up in a bun due to the mess.

Nonetheless, when she returned to the private room, her boyfriend’s relatives were the ones with “long faces.” She tried telling Charles that his behavior was unacceptable, but he claimed it was “just a joke” that people have done for ages and accused her of ruining her “image” in front of his family by slapping him.

At that point, she began crying and gathering her things to leave. Plus, she told Charles that he needed to pay for himself and his guests.

Her friends seemingly felt terrible about what he did, too, because they all offered to pay for their own food and even wanted to treat her to dinner at a different restaurant. Still, she didn’t feel comfortable going out after the cake messed up her appearance, so her friends just sent her the money for their meals.

Charles, on the other hand, was forced to pay for half of the remaining bill, as they’d previously agreed upon, as well as a cleaning fee. He didn’t recognize the weight of his mistake, either.

They had a discussion after the party, and even though Charles acknowledged how smashing her face in the cake was wrong, he insisted that his family hated her for slapping him and said the situation was her fault. On top of that, he’s convinced that she never loved him.

In response, she told Charles that he didn’t just ruin their birthdays. He also wrecked her celebration of her career milestone, which she worked extremely hard for. So, she believes that his behavior is only a glimpse into her future if she chooses to stay with him.

“I’m sorry to say it, but he was so aggressive and so focused on making his family laugh at my expense that I just realized he’s not good enough and that I’ve lost my confidence to be seen with him in public because I don’t know what else he will pull,” she admitted.

That’s why, despite the fact that she still loves Charles, she knows she’ll never be able to forgive him and has decided to end their relationship.

Nonetheless, he maintains that, while it wasn’t okay to shove her face in the cake, he bought the dessert, so it’s not like she “paid for everything.” Charles even wants her to apologize to his mother, but she has no intention of doing so.

“I’m not proud of my reaction. We’ve never had any physical altercations. He says his mother feels humiliated because of what I did and that she has been struggling with mild depression for years (I didn’t know), and I came off as violent,” she vented.

She’s since blocked Charles after ending their relationship. Yet, in the wake of their birthday party gone wrong and their breakup, she can’t help but wonder if refusing to apologize is really so crazy or not.

Do you think her boyfriend and his family deserve an apology after they ruined her birthday like that? What advice would you give her?

